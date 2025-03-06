BMG combines Sync and Production Music to form Global Sync Services team, led by Amberly Crouse-Knox and Scott Doran

BMG has announced that it’s combining its Sync and Production Music teams into a single new division dedicated to global Sync Services.

According to the announcement, the idea is for BMG to differentiate itself by offering a “one-stop shop” for clients looking to add music to film, TV, advertising, trailers and promos, video games, and other media.

Clients “will now benefit from a streamlined service offering and unified team, with a distinct experience for artists and songwriters,” BMG said in a statement on Thursday (March 6).

BMG claims that the move creates “a first-of-its-kind full-service global music-to-picture powerhouse”.

As part of the new structure, BMG has appointed Amberly Crouse-Knox and Scott Doran as Senior Vice Presidents of Sync Services & Partnerships.

Crouse-Knox, based in Los Angeles, will oversee North America and LATAM, while Doran, based in London, will oversee the UK, CEU and APAC.

Both will report to Johannes von Schwarzkopf, BMG’s Chief Strategy Officer, and they will work alongside Allegra Willis Knerr, EVP of Global Sync Licensing, and Caspar Kedros, SVP of Global Sync Operations.

Crouse-Knox has been with BMG since 2014, which she joined following the company’s acquisition of production music house X-Ray Dog Music. Most recently, she served as VP, US Creative Licensing, BMG Production Music.

Doran joined the company in 2016 when BMG acquired UK music agency Attitude Music, where he was co-owner alongside Kedros. He previously served as SVP, Global Creative Licensing at BMG Production Music.

“BMG’s new full-service media approach will directly benefit our artists, songwriters and partners while further reinforcing our reputation for innovation,” Von Schwarzkopf said.

“Through close collaboration between our dedicated partnership teams, artists, and songwriters we are strengthening the bridge between creators and clients, matching high-quality repertoire with meaningful opportunities across Film & TV, Advertisement, Gaming, and beyond.”

This move is the latest in a series of restructurings at BMG, both before and after Thomas Coesfeld took the reins as CEO in 2023.

Shortly before Coesfeld’s arrival, BMG integrated its new release and catalog and music businesses. The company said at the time this made it the first global music company to abandon what it called “the outdated industry distinction” between new (“frontline”) and older (“catalog”) recordings.

As one of his first moves as CEO, Coesfeld ended BMG’s seven-year distribution partnership with Warner Music Group/ADA in 2023, taking distribution in-house.

Earlier this year, BMG unveiled a new logo and wordmark as part of its “BMG Next” strategy.

Earlier this year, BMG unveiled a new logo and wordmark as part of its "BMG Next" strategy.

The company said the new branding "honors the company's heritage as a champion of music creators, embodied in a bold new visual language that reflects both continuity and innovation."