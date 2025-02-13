BMG rebrands as part of its ‘BMG Next’ strategy – with new symbol, color scheme, and redesigned website

BMG has introduced a new brand identity, including a new symbol, updated color scheme, and redesigned website.

According to the company, the new branding “features a refined visual identity and a forward-looking approach” that’s aligned with its ‘BMG Next strategy’ and “future direction”.

The ‘BMG Next’ strategy was launched in 2023, part of which was implemented last year with a new US Frontline Recorded organizational structure.

BMG said today (February 13) that the branding also “honors the company’s heritage as a champion of music creators, embodied in a bold new visual language that reflects both continuity and innovation”.

“Our new visual identity isn’t just about aesthetics — it’s a statement of intent,” said BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld on Thursday (February 13).

“At its core, it redefines our ambition and who we are today: we put artists and songwriters at the heart of everything we do.”

Added Coesfeld: “We embrace technology, collaborate with an ecosystem of partners, and stay true to our distinctive approach to artist advocacy.

“With the implementation of our BMG Next strategy, we have reached a new level in how we deliver for music creators, how we partner with the industry, and how we operate as a whole.”

According to the company, its new symbol “brings energy and movement to BMG’s visual identity”.

BMG said that the new symbol also “reinforc[es] its role as a modern music company that seamlessly integrates music publishing and recorded music to provide exceptional service to artists and songwriters”.

To mark this milestone, BMG has unveiled the first phase of its redesigned website, which, it said, “showcases its offerings and celebrates the achievements of its artists and songwriters”.

BMG Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications Kristal McKanders Dube, added: “While the BMG logo remains the same, our new symbol and brand hero colors reflect the company’s dual commitment to stability and forward-thinking innovation.”

“‘Midnight,’ a deep emerald-blue, represents parent company Bertelsmann’s enduring commitment to music and BMG’s independent strength.

“The accent colors — ‘Limelight,’ inspired by the iconic stage spotlight, and ‘Platinum,’ along with other metallic tones, pay tribute to the industry’s highest achievements.”

The refreshed brand identity was developed in collaboration with global brand consultancy Wolff Olins.

“At Wolff Olins, we pride ourselves on creating commercial, cultural, and creative impact,” said Wolff Olins Executive Strategy Director Brian Meyers.

“This rebrand positions BMG as the partner that empowers its clients to make transformative, long-term choices, driving growth and innovation in music.”

Commenting further on the launch of the new branding, BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld, added: “BMG has been through a significant transformation, and our refreshed brand reflects that journey. From the beginning, we’ve been a forward-thinking music company.”

Added Coesfeld: “Now, we’re building on that foundation with a renewed focus on innovation and creativity. Our vision is to contribute to a world where music makes a lasting impact.

“By uniting creative intuition with cutting-edge technologies, we empower our clients and partners to achieve long-term success.”

