Blue Raincoat Music hires BMG’s Roman Tagoe as Chrysalis Records Director of Streaming UK

Music publisher and record label Blue Raincoat Music, part of Reservoir Media, has appointed Roman Tagoe as the new Director of Streaming for Chrysalis Records in the UK.

Tagoe will be based in the company’s London office and will report directly to James Meadows, the Senior Vice President of Marketing. His role is effective immediately, Blue Raincoat said Tuesday (July 30). Blue Raincoat has offices in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

Tagoe joins Blue Raincoat Music from BMG, where he served as Director of Streaming for global catalog recordings. At BMG, he managed streaming activations for artists such as The Kinks, Moby, Garbage, Black Sabbath, and Fatboy Slim. He also led a global optimization team that worked on enhancing the presence of the label’s artists on digital streaming platforms (DSPs) through new content and campaigns aimed at increasing streams and revenue.

Tagoe started his career as a radio and podcast producer, working on shows for BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music, and Kiss. He also held a role in digital content at Time Out, where he led global digital editorial strategy. His experience includes editorial leadership positions at streaming services Deezer and Napster, where he oversaw playlisting strategy, editorial, and artist marketing campaigns.

“Roman will spearhead our label and campaign DSP strategies and partnerships while continuing to build and strengthen our relationships with our key digital partners.” James Meadows, Chrysalis Records / Blue Raincoat Music

Before his stint at BMG, Tagoe was the Director of Content for Sony Music Commercial Group. In this role, he delivered social and long-form content for catalog artists on their owned channels and in partnership with entities like COPA90 and NME. He also led digital marketing campaigns for artists such as The Clash, Sade, and George Michael.

In his new position, Tagoe will manage streaming operations across Chrysalis Records’ roster of both new and catalog artists. His main objectives include driving growth and expanding the global fanbases of the label’s artists.

Meadows said, “I’m very pleased to welcome someone of Roman’s caliber and experience to the team. It’s an exciting time for Chrysalis, and Roman will spearhead our label and campaign DSP strategies and partnerships while continuing to build and strengthen our relationships with our key digital partners.”

“It’s an exciting time for streaming and I want to ensure the company continues to be a best-in-class collaborator for our DSP partners while helping build strong relationships that lead to impactful creative experiences for artists and fans alike.” Roman Tagoe, CHRYSALIS RECORDS / BLUE RAINCOAT MUSIC

Tagoe also commented on his appointment, saying, “I’m delighted to have joined the Blue Raincoat Music team. The artist-focused ethos of the company is inspiring and it’s an honor to be representing such an amazing roster of musicians. It’s an exciting time for streaming and I want to ensure the company continues to be a best-in-class collaborator for our DSP partners while helping build strong relationships that lead to impactful creative experiences for artists and fans alike.”

Alison Wenham, Chief Operating Officer at Blue Raincoat Music, added: “Roman already has an incredible track record in streaming and adding his experience and expertise to our team is going to supercharge our presence in this area. The artists we represent deserve great service particularly as they look to expand their global reach and grow their fanbases and in Roman they will be working with someone who has the energy and vision to deliver a great strategy for both them and our wider company.”

Founded in 2014 by Jeremy Lascelles and Robin Millar, Blue Raincoat Music launched a new publishing arm in 2016 and acquired Chrysalis Records, a British independent label. Chrysalis Records was then relaunched as a frontline label in 2020.

Tagoe’s appointment follows that of Donna Vergier as Vice President, International Marketing, at Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat Music, in May 2023.

