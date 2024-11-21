Believe unveils new leadership structure in MENA region

Believe has unveiled a new leadership structure for its operations in the MENA region, with the appointment of Liliana Abudalo as Head of Label & Artist Solutions, MENA and Celine Hitti as Head of Artist Services, MENA.

Both will report to Dolly Makhoul, Believe’s Regional Managing Director, MENA.

Based in Dubai, UAE, Liliana Abudalo will head Believe’s Label & Artist Solutions.

In this role, Liliana Abudalo will lead Believe’s Label & Artist Relations managers in Egypt, UAE, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria, as well as the editorial and marketing partnerships team.

With over 16 years of experience in digital advertising, technology and music, Abudalo’s career in the music industry began in London with YouTube, where she played a key role in live-streaming major music events like Tomorrowland.

Later, she moved to Dubai, where she spent a decade working with key music labels, distributors, and artists in the MENA region.

Based in Paris, Celine Hitti has been promoted to Head of Artist Services. In her new role, Believe said she will focus on “empowering independent artists through premium services designed to maximize their audience and enhance fan engagement”.

With this appointment, the scope of the company’s Artists Services division, which previously focused on Maghreb, has been expanded to cover all key MENA territories, with an additional strong focus on Egyptian, Lebanese and Khaleeji artists.

Formerly Believe MENA’s Head of Editorial & Marketing partnerships, Believe said that Hitti has “greatly contributed to the development of the Arab music scene”. Most recently, she was recognized in Billboard Arabia 40 under 40 list.

Dolly Makhoul, Believe’s Regional Managing Director, MENA, said: “This new leadership team represents a bold step forward in our mission to deliver unique value to our partners and clients, accompanying them at every stage of their development.

“Through our MENA footprint, we aim at continuing to establish Believe locally as a leading music company in line with our own vision, model and values: independence, expertise, respect, fairness and transparency.”

“I look forward to crafting new, inspiring success stories with our artists, labels and partners in the region.” Dolly Makhoul, Believe

Added Makhoul: “After a decade of dedicated service with Believe in the local market, I am excited to embark on this new chapter, where I will continue collaborating closely with both Liliana and Celine to continue building on our shared successes, and I look forward to crafting new, inspiring success stories with our artists, labels and partners in the region.”

“This new chapter offers an important opportunity to further amplify the voices of MENA’s artists.” Celine Hitti

Celine Hitti, Believe’s Head of Artist Services, MENA, said: “I’m excited to step into this new role and continue supporting the incredible talent across our region.

“This new chapter offers an important opportunity to further amplify the voices of MENA’s artists and provide them with the right support and strategies to advance their careers, while ensuring their music resonates both locally and globally.”

“Our goal is to support both label and artist clients by equipping them with the tools, trust, and vision to shape their own success stories.” Liliana Abudalo, Believe

Liliana Abudalo, Believe’s Head of Label & Artist Solutions, MENA, added: “Our goal is to support both label and artist clients by equipping them with the tools, trust, and vision to shape their own success stories — empowering them at every stage of their journey. Real success goes beyond creating hits; it’s about forging connections and working hard.”Music Business Worldwide