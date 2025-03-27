Japan’s Teichiku Entertainment, with global ambitions for J-Pop, strikes ‘comprehensive’ deal with Believe to distribute its music worldwide

Paris-headquartered music company Believe has entered into what it calls a “comprehensive partnership” with Teichiku Entertainment, a long-established record label in Japan.

Through this partnership, Believe says it will distribute Teichiku’s entire catalog locally and worldwide with plans to “[help] drive global expansion” for the 90-year-old Japanese label.

The deal marks Believe’s latest move in Japan, after expanding its presence in the market last year with a hip-hop label called PLAYCODE. Believe started operating in the country in October 2023.

Teichiku Entertainment was founded in 1934 as Teikoku Chikuonki (Tokyo Gramophone), specializing in enka and kayōkyoku music, but has since released music across a wide range of genres, including Japanese pop, rock, jazz, and anime songs.

It is now a division of commercial karaoke manufacturer XING Inc, itself a subsidiary of multinational Japanese technology manufacturer Brother Industries.

Teichiku also runs record labels Imperial Records, Takumi Note, and Union Records.

According to the official announcement, this new partnership “will help Teichiku expand [its] digital footprint by leveraging Believe’s global DSP network, cutting-edge technology, and digital-first expertise to bring Japanese enka, kayōkyoku, and pop music to a wider global audience”.

Japan is the world’s second-largest recorded music market. According to IFPI‘s Global Music Report, the market was flat year-on-year (-0.2%).

Commenting on the deal with Believe, Teichiku Entertainment Co., Ltd. President & CEO Hideki Kurita, said: “Teichiku Entertainment celebrated its 90th anniversary last year.

“Throughout our history, we have represented some of Japan’s most iconic artists, produced iconic hits representing Japan and continue to work with top-tier talent, maintaining a strong presence in the enka and kayōkyoku genres.”

Added Hideki Kurita: “Our mission now is to bring our extensive catalog of hit songs beyond Japan’s borders and also contribute to the success of J-POP on a global scale. Over the past year, we have been exploring distribution services to strengthen our global and digital strategies.

“We were particularly drawn to Believe’s global track record and passion, which we are confident will support our ambitious goals.

“Through this partnership, we will accelerate our growth in the digital domain and continue challenging ourselves to establish a strong position in the music industry both locally and globally as we approach our 100th anniversary.”

Teichiku Entertainment’s Director Head of Marketing department Sawako Matsuo, added: “We deeply resonate with Believe’s philosophy of supporting artists and labels worldwide with expertise, fairness, respect, and transparency.

“We were also impressed by the passion of the Believe team. Over a year of preparation, we have built a strong foundation of trust, and now, we are ready to launch. This amicable partnership will undoubtedly aid our growth in the digital space and contribute to the success of both companies.”

Believe APAC President Sylvain Delange, said: “Teichiku has been a success story ninety years in the making, as one of the most established record labels in Japan.

“By embracing digital with a first of its kind integrated partnership with Believe, they are today showing they are also one of the most innovative. We are extremely proud and excited to be carrying the legacy of Teichiku’s legendary artists to digital platforms in Japan – where we are fully committed to contributing to the acceleration of the growth of the domestic market – but also to the world, by providing international audiences with even more opportunity to explore the depths of Japanese music.”

Believe Japan G.K. General Manager Erika Ogawa-Arai, said: “We are delighted that our partnership with Teichiku, built upon extensive dialogue and a shared vision, has now reached the stage of execution.

“Teichiku’s digital transformation strategy is not a surface-level effort.—it is being fundamentally driven across all levels of the company, from leadership to operational teams. We are confident that our collaboration with Teichiku, not only a historic company that has developed Japan’s most esteemed artists and songs but also a leader that masterfully balances tradition and innovation, will lead to highly fruitful outcomes.

“Believe Japan team is fully committed to revitalizing Teichiku’s catalog and supporting the development of next-generation artists. We will continue striving to maximize opportunities for artists to connect with new audiences.”

Believe published its financial results for FY 2024 (the 12 months ending December 31) earlier this month, reporting revenues of EUR €988.8 million for 2024 across its entire business.

That annual revenue figure converts to USD $1.070 billion at the annual EUR-USD exchange rate published by the IRS.

Elsewhere in Asia, Believe Thailand recently launched a new artist services unit focused on breaking indie-pop artists and music creators.Music Business Worldwide