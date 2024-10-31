BeatStars integrates music catalog into Voloco mobile recording app

BeatStars, an online music production marketplace, has integrated its producers’ catalog into the Voloco mobile recording app, expanding access to music production tools for mobile creators.

The partnership, announced Tuesday (October 29), will make BeatStars’ catalog of over 9 million tracks available directly within Voloco‘s platform, which processes approximately 70,000 recordings daily.

The integration aims to provide producers with real-time insights into how users interact with their beats, BeatStars said. It builds on an existing alliance between the two companies. In December 2023, BeatStars partnered with Voloco to integrate their features for music artists and creators.

Voloco, which has accumulated over 70 million downloads, offers mobile recording and vocal processing features. The app has been used in the creation of several streaming hits, including d4vd‘s Romantic Homicide and ThxSoMuch‘s Spit In My Face!, which have achieved over 1.2 billion and 570 million Spotify streams respectively.

“By integrating our extensive catalog with Voloco’s cutting-edge mobile recording tools, we’re putting the power to create hits directly in the hands of creators everywhere, no matter their setup.” Abe Batshon, BeatStars

Voloco was also used in the production of 310babii’s Soak City, which has been streamed over 171 million times on Spotify. BeatStars said these tracks all feature producers affiliated with the BeatStars Publishing roster.

“Music creation is evolving at lightning speed, and our mission at BeatStars has always been to empower producers and artists by breaking down barriers,” said Abe Batshon, CEO of BeatStars.

“By integrating our extensive catalog with Voloco’s cutting-edge mobile recording tools, we’re putting the power to create hits directly in the hands of creators everywhere, no matter their setup. This partnership is about amplifying the next generation of music talent and ensuring that anyone with a phone and a dream can turn their vision into reality.”

The announcement follows BeatStars’ recent milestone of paying out over $325 million to its community of more than 10 million creators since its launch in 2008. The platform also recently launched Lemonaide Collab Club with AI music startup Lemonaide, featuring AI models developed in collaboration with Grammy-nominated producers. Last year, BeatStars introduced a new AI music creation tool called ‘Seeds’ by Lemonaide.

BeatStars says it is behind several recent chart-topping hits, including Bossman Dlow’s Get In With Me (produced by DxnteMadeIt) and Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s La Bebe – Remix, produced by Hasa King Beats.

Voloco CEO Patrick Flanagan said, “BeatStars offers creators a massive catalog of top-tier beats, and by making it available in Voloco’s mobile recording studio, we enable vocalists to find the perfect beat for their track and start recording immediately. Inspiration never has to wait.”

Music Business Worldwide