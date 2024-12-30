Austin Daboh, Jackie Hyde, Jasmine Dotiwala, Steve Lamacq amongst those recognised in UK New Year’s Honours list

The latest New Year’s Honours list has been revealed in the UK – including some familiar faces from the music industry.

Those with new titles include:

Austin Daboh OBE (EVP, Atlantic Records UK, for services to music);

(EVP, Atlantic Records UK, for services to music); Jackie Hyde MBE (VP, Artist & Company Relations, Sony Music, for services to the music industry);

(VP, Artist & Company Relations, Sony Music, for services to the music industry); Jasmine Dotiwala OBE (long-time broadcaster, for services to broadcasting, to music, and to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion);

(long-time broadcaster, for services to broadcasting, to music, and to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion); Steve Lamacq MBE (long-time broadcaster and patron of the UK’s Music Venue Trust, for services to broadcasting and to music venues).

Before joining Atlantic Records UK in 2020, Austin Daboh spent four years working in key editorial roles at Spotify and Apple Music.

Prior to joining Spotify in 2016, he led the musical direction of the influential UK radio station, BBC 1Xtra.

Over the past four years, Daboh’s successes at Atlantic have included helping Tion Wayne & Russ Millions’ Body become the first drill track to top the UK charts.

Raised in a single-parent household in South London, Daboh is today a board member and trustee for UD Music and the Warner Music Group Social Justice fund.

“This recognition inspires me to continue pushing boundaries, and I’m excited about the plans we’re shaping for 2025.” Austin Daboh OBE

Said Daboh: “I am deeply honored to be receiving this award and humbled to accept it on behalf of all the exceptional artists and colleagues I’ve had the privilege to work with over the last 20 years. This recognition inspires me to continue pushing boundaries, and I’m excited about the plans we’re shaping for 2025.

“A special shoutout to everyone at Atlantic Records and Warner Music UK—I’m fortunate to work alongside such passionate and dedicated people who inspire me every day.”

Jackie Hyde’s MBE recognition comes in the same year that she marks 46 years working at Sony Music.

Hyde said: “Receiving this recognition feels overwhelming and I never thought an honour such as this would be given to me. When I joined CBS Records/Sony Music back in 1979 I couldn’t have imagined that I would be in the industry 45 years later or that I would receive an MBE.

“It’s been an incredible and very happy career in the business, which I am very proud to be a part of, and a privilege to have worked with such brilliant artists, who I so very much admire.”

“When I joined CBS Records/Sony Music back in 1979 I couldn’t have imagined that I would be in the industry 45 years later or that I would receive an MBE.” Jackie Hyde MBE

Hyde has been a huge part of Sony Music UK’s success over the years and has forged trusted relationships with stars including George Michael, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Celine Dion, Sade, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Bob Dylan and The Clash.

Hyde is on the Board for the annual Music Industry Trust Awards, which has raised more than £8 million for Nordoff & Robbins, the UK’s leading music therapy charity, and The BRIT School in Croydon since its launch in 1992.

She also serves on the Board for the Silver Clef charity lunch – an event that has raised more than £16 million for Nordoff & Robbins since its first event in the 1970s.

Steve Lamacq has been a contributor to BBC Radio since the early 1990s, having been a journalist at the music magazine NME.

He co-presented The Evening Session on BBC Radio 1 with Jo Whiley from 1993-97, before moving to BBC 6Music.

At 6Music, Lamacq presented a regular drivetime slot for 18 years, before stepping back from the show in 2023.

He continues to broadcast with the BBC and others, and is an active patron of the Music Venue Trust, which protects the interests of independent music venues in the UK.

Jasmine Dotiwala has over 25 years of experience as a Head of department, manager, broadcaster, producer, director, Inclusion Leader and columnist at brands like Netflix UK, Media Trust, Channel 4 News, MTV and more.

In 2020 she moved into a role working with the Netflix UK Editorial & Publishing team. She continues to support Media Trust programmes.

As a multi-media reporter and producer plus a D&I specialist, Dotiwala developed the Media Trust broadcast trainee programme London360, whose (over 400 to date) diverse alumni have since taken up senior positions across TV broadcasters and the creative industries in the UK.