Audio Network, part of SESAC Music Group, partners with Audiomachine for trailer and production music

SESAC Music Group’s music-for-media production company, Audio Network, has struck a partnership with trailer music company Audiomachine. The pact will see Audio Network represent Audiomachine’s entire repertoire globally, including a “select repertoire” in the US.

Beverly Hills, California-headquartered Audiomachine has produced trailer music for such films as Avatar, the Chronicles of Narnia series, Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame, and Dune.

Founded in 2005 by Paul Dinletir and Carol Sovinski, it has been involved in such major franchises as Star Wars, Lord of the Rings and Call of Duty, and its music has been licensed by such brands as Audi, Chrysler, Coca-Cola, Mercedes and Nike.

Under the label Epic Music, it provided music to the 2010, 2012, and 2014 Olympics. Among its composers are existing Audio Network partners Mark Petrie and Harry Lightfoot.

Its in-house production unit, Scored Emotion, recently expanded into scoring film and TV productions, and that repertoire will be marketed separately from trailer music, under the “Studio Series” banner, which Audio Network will represent.

The partnership is part of Audio Network’s strategy to build a world-class catalog by “directly commissioning and recording genre-defining music from an exceptional roster of composers and artists,” the company said in a statement on Monday (October 21).

For Audiomachine, it will mean expanded global opportunities for its catalog through Audio Network’s 10 regional offices worldwide and the ability to leverage Audio Network’s relationships with TV producers, advertisers, and brands.

The partnership comes at a time when AI is increasingly involved with production music, even at times at major recording companies. Sony– and Universal-owned production music firm APM partnered in 2020 with AI-powered music discovery platform Incantio, and in 2023, BMG Production Music partnered with France-based AI-powered music-to-video platform MatchTune, with more than 15,000 tracks from BMGPM’s catalog integrated into the platform.

“As the market continues to evolve, it’s crucial for us to expand our offering to meet growing customer demand,” said Robb Smith, CEO of Audio Network.

“We achieve this by partnering with like-minded organizations that prioritize the highest production standards and foster creative collaborations – values that Audiomachine unequivocally shares.”

“The unified efforts of Audio Network and Audiomachine are poised to deliver exceptional music to a wider audience, ensuring a consistent approach in today’s competitive landscape,” Audiomachine’s Dinletir said.

“This partnership offers customers more diverse choices within some of the most popular genres in the catalog.”

Founded in the UK in 200 by Robert Hurst and Andrew Sunnucks, Audio Network has built a catalog of more than 190,000 tracks ready to be licensed for TV, film, advertising, and corporate video. The company has a roster of more than 1,000 composers, singer-songwriters, and artists worldwide.

The company went through a number of owners, including Entertainment One (eOne), before being acquired by SESAC Music Group – itself owned by investment giant Blackstone – in 2021.

In 2023, Audio Network announced that it had acquired Latin Music company Voodoo Tracks, with Voodoo’s catalog being integrated into Audio Network’s catalog.

Audiomachine’s catalog will be available immediately via Audio Network in the US, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.

It will roll out in Japan, Latin America, the APAC region, China, Eastern Europe, South Africa, and South Korea in November. In early 2025, availability will expand to the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Poland.

It will be available in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden in early 2026.Music Business Worldwide