AP Music Royalties Fund spends $20m+ across trio of deals with Mojam, Ed Drewett and ex-Status Quo members

Switzerland-based AP Music Royalties Fund (APMRF) has struck a trio of music rights deals.

The company says it has acquired the writer’s share of performance rights and neighboring rights catalog of former Status Quo members John Coghlan and Alan Lancaster (who passed away in 2021).

APMRF has also acquired the catalog of UK-based, Grammy-nominated songwriting and production duo Mojam, which the company says, includes their publishing rights and producer rights.

AP Music Royalties Fund also says it has acquired the performance rights catalog of British songwriter Ed Drewett, known for co-writing some of One Direction’s biggest hits.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but sources suggest that the three deals were cumulatively worth more than $20 million.

Alternative Partners (AP) is an independent Switzerland-based investment advisory company. The AP Music Royalties Fund is claimed to be “the first European on-shore alternative investment fund (AIF) under Liechtenstein law with focus on music royalties investments”.

APMRF made waves in 2021 by acquiring the Barometer Music Royalties Fund I, co-founded and co-managed by Darren Michaelson and Andy Gershon, the current managers of APMRF.

Other recent deals struck by APMRF include the acquisition of the publishing rights catalog of British songwriter Chris Demetriou in 2023.

The company also acquired the catalog of GERIG through a partnership with German music publisher ROBA for somewhere around EUR €10 million to €20 million.

Additionally, APMRF secured recording royalties from the Spice Girls’ greatest hits, such as Wannabe, 2 Become 1, and Viva Forever through a deal with Stannard and Rowe, the producers of the catalog.

Most recently, the Status Quo-related deal struck by APMRF comprises the rights to the sound recordings that Alan Lancaster and John Coughlan featured on and that Alan composed, including what APMRF notes are 20 Top 10 UK hit singles, plus dozens of albums.

The British rock band has released more than 60 albums and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Lancaster founded Status Quo in 1962, together with Francis Rossi, and played as bassist and singer for the band until 1985. John Coughlan joined the band later in 1962 as drummer and stayed with Status Quo until 1981. Lancaster passed away in 2021.

Amongst many others, some big Status Quo hits included in the catalog are Whatever You Want, Rockin’ All Over The World, Down Down, The Wanderer, Caroline, Break The Rules and Pictures Of Matchstick Men.

“It’s good to know that we are leaving our catalog in the expert hands of Darren and his team.” Dayle Lancaster and John Coghlan

Commenting on the deal, Dayle Lancaster (Alan’s widow) and John Coghlan, said: “It was a pleasure dealing with Darren Michaelson and the Alternative Partners team. They’ve been both understanding and respectful regarding our lifetimes work. It’s good to know that we are leaving our catalog in the expert hands of Darren and his team.”

“With our work moving forward, we are truly confident they’ll be legends for generations to come.” Darren Michaelson, APMRF

Darren Michaelson, APMRF, added: “ When I was in school you were either a mod or a rocker. Whilst I was always a mod , Status Quo were the only group around that straddled the divide and united all. They were legends then, and with our work moving forward, we are truly confident they’ll be legends for generations to come ”

Dayle Lancaster and John Coghlan were represented in the transaction by Mike Dolan & Lloyd Beiny of Metro Associates.

APMRF has also acquired the catalog of Grammy-nominated British songwriting and production duo Mojam, which APMRF says, includes their publishing rights and producer rights.

Mojam was formed in 2011 by James Murray and Mustafa Omer. The duo has been instrumental in the launch of several major UK artists over the last decade and a half, including Sam Smith, Emilie Sandé and Anne-Marie, and is best known for their production and songwriting work on La La La by Naughty Boy and Sam Smith and Like I Can by Sam Smith, for which they received a Grammy Nomination in 2015.

APMRF says that the catalog acquired comprises more than 200 individual tracks, including La La La by Naughty Boy and Sam Smith, which reached No.1 in 26 countries when it was initially released. La La La recently returned to the top of the global charts after going viral on TikTok.

The catalog also includes Living Without You by Sigala and David Guetta, Don’t Play by Anne-Marie, and Lionheart by Joel Correy and Tom Grennan.

“We are so proud of our journey and of the song collection we have built up over the past decade.” James Murray and Mustafa Omer

Commenting in the deal, James Murray and Mustafa Omer, said: “We are so proud of our journey and of the song collection we have built up over the past decade. We are thrilled that in Darren Michaelson, we have found a trusted partner who truly appreciates and understands our work.

“We are very much looking forward to working together with Darren and Alternative Partners in the future.”

“We are very happy that James and Mustafa entrusted us with their unique catalog. I want to thank Mojam, and their brilliant manager Riki Bleau , for making this such a seamless transaction.” Darren Michaelson

Added Michaelson: “Mojam have been the go-to team for launching major UK artists over the last decade and their impact has been felt globally. We truly appreciate their vitally important contributions to the music world.

“We are very happy that James and Mustafa entrusted us with their unique catalog. I want to thank Mojam, and their brilliant manager Riki Bleau , for making this such a seamless transaction.”

Meanwhile, APMRF says it has also acquired the performance rights catalog of British songwriter Ed Drewett.

Drewett is a British singer and songwriter who is best known for his writing contributions and collaborations with acts such as One Direction, Little Mix, Jonas Blue, The Wanted, Olly Murs and SG Lewis.

“I first signed Ed when I worked for Elton John over 15 years ago and it’s been inspiring to watch him grow into the world-class songwriter he’s become and achieved all those massive international hits over the years,” said APMRF’s Darren Michaelson.

“I’m grateful that Ed has entrusted his performance rights catalog for us to work with and I know we will be fine custodians of his work.”

The catalog acquired comprises more than 150 songs written by Drewett between 2009 and 2022. Some of the most successful songs include One Direction hits Best Song Ever, Steal my Girl and History, the UK No.1 hits All Time Low and Glad you Came performed by The Wanted, Rise and Mama by Jonas Blue, the UK chart No. 1 hit Black Magic by Little Mix as well as Dear Darlin by Olly Murs.

“This feels like going full circle as Darren Michaelson was my first manager in the industry and was with me from day one, along with Sir Elton John.” Ed Drewett

Commenting on his deal APMRF, Ed Drewett said: “This feels like going full circle as Darren Michaelson was my first manager in the industry and was with me from day one, along with Sir Elton John.

"It has been an absolute pleasure dealing with Darren and the whole Alternative Partners team. Thank you for the faith you have shown in my catalog."