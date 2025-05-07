Andrew Spencer named Chief Operating Officer of AEG Presents Europe

Andrew Spencer has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of AEG Presents Europe.

According to AEG, in this role, Spencer will take charge of the company’s operational coordination across the region, with a focus on “strategic alignment and regional growth”.

Spencer joins AEG Europe from Australian concert promoter Frontier, where he most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer.

Before Frontier, Spencer spent three years as COO of Australian independent promoter Chugg Entertainment, and played a key role in restructuring when Chugg was acquired by Frontier in 2019.

Later that year, Frontier entered into a joint partnership with AEG Presents, to unify their operations throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Spencer played a key part in the Frontier / AEG Presents partnership, with investments in Australian venues Liberty Hall and the Hordern Pavillion, and global theatrical and sport merchandise company Playbill Group.

He also provided guidance on the introduction of AXS ticketing into the Australian market.

In his new role, Spencer will be based in London, where he will relocate from Australia this summer. He will report to Adam Wilkes, President and CEO of AEG Presents Europe and Asia Pacific.

Commenting on Spencer’s appointment, Wilkes said: “Spence is a proven leader with a sharp strategic mind and a deep understanding of the live entertainment business.”

Added Wilkes: “We’ve built a strong working relationship over many years, and he has been instrumental in the success of our Australia and New Zealand operations.

“I’m excited to continue that partnership as we expand our footprint across Europe — there’s no one better suited to help shape our next chapter.”

Spencer added: “I’m super excited to join Adam and the AEG Presents team in Europe to help drive expansion across the region. The opportunities with our current and future partners are vast.

“I’m proud to have been a part of the broad Frontier team in Australia, and they are well placed for continued success across the live industry.”

Spencer’s appointment follows a recent reorganization, which saw seven executives promoted to SVP roles, in an expansion of AEG’s global partnerships division.

AEG Presents operates across five continents and produces some of the world’s most recognized music festivals.

The company promotes global tours for major artists including Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.

Music Business Worldwide