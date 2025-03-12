AEG Presents promotes seven execs to SVP roles in Global Partnerships division

Live entertainment company AEG Presents has elevated seven executives to Senior Vice President roles within its Global Partnerships division.

The promotions signal a strategic leadership reorganization following Andrew Klein‘s recent appointment as President of Global Partnerships.

AEG has promoted Andrew Bersch to Senior Vice President of Finance & Administration, Holli Branam, Bret Heiman and Alex McArthur to Senior Vice Presidents of Sales, Samantha Fernandez to Senior Vice President of Festival Activations, and Brianne Grimley to Senior Vice President of Venue Activations. Eric Kohler has also been promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships.

“They have each been instrumental in helping grow and innovate with our family of global partners and music assets. With this leadership foundation, we are poised for incredible things over the next 10 years and beyond,” said Klein.

Bersch will oversee financial strategy, operations and departmental initiatives, including resource allocation and revenue reporting.

“They have each been instrumental in helping grow and innovate with our family of global partners and music assets.” Andrew Klein, AEG Presents

“Every day I have the good fortune to work on behalf of AEG Presents’ world-class events & venues and I am excited to embark on our next chapter with this world-class group of teammates,” Bersch said.

The trio of Branam, Heiman, and McArthur will lead a national team focused on driving sponsorship revenue across AEG’s festival and venue portfolio, which includes Coachella Music & Arts Festival, Stagecoach, Forest Hills Stadium, and Mission Ballroom, among others.

“This is an exciting time for brand partnerships in live entertainment, and I’m thrilled to build on the momentum we’ve created at AEG Presents,” Heiman said. “Alongside Alex and Holli, our team is committed to driving even more impactful collaborations across our best-in-class portfolio of festivals and music venues.”

McArthur added: “I’m excited to lead New Business Partnerships alongside Bret and Holli. Together, we’re responsible for driving the most dynamic and buzzworthy collaborations that elevate our festivals and venues, and create lasting impact for brands and audiences alike.”

“Live music is the heartbeat of our industry, and I am excited to work alongside such a passionate team to create unforgettable experiences for brands,” Branam said.

Fernandez, the new SVP of Festival Activations, will manage over 350 brand partnerships across more than 15 music festivals annually, while Grimley will oversee strategic partnerships within AEG’s North American venue network and manage livestream partnerships for the company’s festival portfolio.

“I look forward to continuing to manage and shape our partnership strategy and success for world class brands at the most notable festivals in the country,” Fernandez said.

Meanwhile, Kohler will lead the company’s global partnership with American Express spanning numerous venues, festivals, and concert tours worldwide.

“Having spent over half of my 30-year music industry career with AEG, I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude. This is an exciting time at AEG, and I am honored to take this journey with my talented colleagues,” Kohler said.

The promotions across the group’s Global Partnerships division comes over two years after AEG expanded is Asia-Pacific division. It also follows the appointment of Adam Wilkes as President and CEO of AEG Presents, Europe and Asia-Pacific in January, and of Alex Hill as President and CEO, AEG International.

The reorganization comes as the live entertainment industry continues its strong post-pandemic recovery. AEG Presents operates across five continents and produces some of the world’s most recognized music festivals. The company promotes global tours for major artists including Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.

Music Business Worldwide