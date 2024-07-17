After deals with Ticketmaster and CTS Eventim, TikTok teams up with Eventbrite for in-app ticket sales

Short-form video giant TikTok has partnered with global events marketplace Eventbrite to simplify event promotion and creation for the vast TikTok community.

The partnership enables Eventbrite creators to directly integrate their event links into TikTok videos, and potentially transforms every TikTok user into an event creator.

Through the partnership, the TikTok community will be able to access event details and purchase tickets without leaving the app, via an in-app browser that allows ticket purchases from Eventbrite. This feature expands reach beyond traditional promotion methods, promising to expose events to millions of potential attendees.

The partnership promises seamless promotion where event creators can easily showcase their events on TikTok, allowing viewers to learn more and buy tickets with just a few clicks, potentially leading to faster ticket sales.

Additionally, TikTok says the alliance can let any TikTok user become an event creator by hosting their event on Eventbrite and promoting it directly through TikTok videos. This creates a more inclusive event landscape, allowing smaller events and local gatherings to gain significant exposure through targeted promotion within relevant communities, the company said in a press release on Tuesday (July 16).

For instance, a passionate #BookTok user can organize a book club meeting, while a #FoodTok enthusiast might host a cooking class. By leveraging trending hashtags and their existing audience, everyday users can create and promote events that resonate with their interests.

“With this partnership, millions of people can now easily discover and attend the best events in their cities, right from where the conversation is happening – on TikTok.” Ted Dworkin, Eventbrite

Ted Dworkin, Chief Product Officer at Eventbrite, said: “We’re giving creators a simple way to jump into trending conversations and bring online communities together in real life through events they’re passionate about. With this partnership, millions of people can now easily discover and attend the best events in their cities, right from where the conversation is happening – on TikTok.”

“TikTok is a global community of over a billion people, who share their real-world joy, passions and experiences with other like-minded users,” said Isaac Bess, Global Head of Distribution Partnerships, TikTok.

“Eventbrite has the same ultimate goal: to connect communities, whether it be at festivals, concerts or neighborhood gatherings. Our partnership with Eventbrite will help event creators to connect with the TikTok community, and introduce a wealth of fantastic real-world events to our users.”

Additionally, creators can include links for multiple events within a single video, and TikTok users will be shown the most relevant results based on their location.

“Our partnership with Eventbrite opens up the doors for any TikTok user to become an event creator and engage the millions of people on TikTok who are continually looking for interesting and innovative things to do.” Lindsey Kelt Zikry, TikTok

“TikTok and Eventbrite share a common ethos of supporting and enabling independent and entrepreneurial creators. Our partnership with Eventbrite opens up the doors for any TikTok user to become an event creator and engage the millions of people on TikTok who are continually looking for interesting and innovative things to do,” said Lindsey Kelt Zikry, Global Product Partnerships Lead, TikTok.

The collaboration marks TikTok’s latest move in the ticketing space. In April, the platform teamed up with ticketing companies AXS and CTS Eventim in separate deals to allow fans to discover and buy tickets for events through AXS and CTS directly within the TikTok platform.

Separately in 2022, TikTok partnered with Ticketmaster to let TikTok users buy concert tickets from within the TikTok app. Building on a successful initial launch in the US, TikTok’s partnership with Ticketmaster went global in December 2022. This expansion brought in-app concert ticket buying to over 20 new markets, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Music Business Worldwide