Adam Holt to retire as MD of Universal Music New Zealand; Myra Hemara and Matt Kidd promoted to Co-MDs

Universal Music New Zealand is undergoing a leadership transition as Managing Director and Chairman Adam Holt prepares to retire after more than three decades with the company.

Holt, who has led the New Zealand division for 24 years, will retire effective April 30. The company has promoted current General Managers Myra Hemara and Matt Kidd to serve as Co-Managing Directors beginning May 1, reporting to Universal Music Australia & New Zealand President Sean Warner.

Commenting on Holt’s retirement, Warner said: “Throughout his tenure he consistently promoted a positive culture of both UMNZ and UMA, garnering him enormous respect from both employees and artists alike.”

“Adam is a passionate music man, caring mentor and consummate professional, who led from the front and made lifelong friends across the UMG, the artist community artists and with our partners around the world.”

Holt joined Universal Music Group through its predecessor company Polygram and has spent a total of 34 years with the company.

“Leading the New Zealand company for UMG has been the experience of my life. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved and the challenges we have successfully navigated over the years, but it’s time for me and the company to start the next chapter,” said Holt.

“A big thank you to Sir Lucian Grainge and Sean for trusting me with UMNZ for so long, and a huge thank you to the entire Universal Music team across New Zealand and Australia. You are an amazing group of people and I will miss you immensely. Most importantly, thank you to all the artists I have had the honor to serve in my time at Universal. I remain in complete awe of you all.”

The incoming co-managing directors bring significant experience within Universal Music’s New Zealand operations. Hemara joined the company in 2006, helping establish Universal Music New Zealand’s digital department and strategy. She was named General Manager in 2017, overseeing international artist marketing and audience development.

Meanwhile, Kidd has spent 12 years with UMNZ, beginning in promotions and public relations before rising to lead domestic repertoire and business development. As general manager since 2017, he has focused on exporting New Zealand talent to global markets.

Warner said both executives have been “at the forefront of the changes we have made in New Zealand over the past couple of years.” Together with Chief Financial Officer and Commercial Director Tony Jenks, they will form the executive leadership team for UMNZ’s operations.

“Being given this opportunity to lead Universal Music New Zealand alongside Matt is a great privilege and honor,” said Hemara.

“The legacy Adam has created for our artists and staff has provided an incredible foundation for Matt and I to build on. I’m looking forward to fostering a culture of connection, creativity and collaboration and delivering even more success for our incredibly talented artists.”

Kidd said, “It’s exciting to take on this new role at a thrilling point in the business, where the landscape and scope for how we can work with and develop our artists is changing dramatically. I’m beyond excited to be a part of the best team in the country and to continue driving excellence and innovation for our artists in New Zealand, and around the world.”

Artists signed with Universal Music New Zealand include Lorde, Kiki Rockwell, Lance Savali, and Crowded House, among others.

The changes at Universal Music New Zealand mark the latest leadership move across the wider Universal Music Group. Less than two weeks ago, UMG’s REPUBLIC Collective — which includes Island Records, Def Jam Recordings, Mercury Records, and Republic Records — announced a new round of executive promotions and hires across various departments.

Music Business Worldwide