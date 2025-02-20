Universal Music Group’s REPUBLIC Collective makes key exec promotions and hires across various departments

Universal Music Group‘s REPUBLIC Collective has announced a new round of executive promotions and hires across various departments.

The REPUBLIC Collective includes Island Records, Def Jam Recordings, Mercury Records, and Republic Records.

As announced earlier this month, Jeffrey Remedios has been appointed President, Strategic Development of The REPUBLIC Collective

On the Media Team, Joe Carozza has been promoted to EVP, Global Media Officer.

On the Sync Team Brittney Ramsdell rises to EVP, Creative Sync, while the Creative Team see’s Julie Vastola elevated to SVP, Creative.

Additionally, on the Global Marketing Team, Zoë Briggs has been promoted to VP, Global Marketing.

Meanwhile, Gary Spangler has announced the “evolution” of his newly branded Audience team with the following promotions:

Natina Nimene to EVP, Urban Audience & Artist Relations

Lucas Romeo to EVP, Pop Audience

Brett Dumler to SVP, Pop Audience

James Brown to SVP, Urban Audience

Roya Raji to VP, Touring

Similarly, Kevin Lipson has expanded his team with two key new hires: Jeff Temske as EVP, Global Research and Analytics and Colin Yost as VP, Innovation & Gaming Partnerships.

He has also announced the following promotions:

Brian Sutnick to EVP, Global Replay Strategy

Ryan Stevens to SVP, Commerce

Charlene Thomas to SVP, Global Replay Strategy

Blair O’Brien to VP, Commerce

“This is an exciting chapter for the REPUBLIC Collective.” Monte Lipman

Regarding these moves, Founder and Chairman Monte Lipman said: “This is an exciting chapter for the REPUBLIC Collective.

“These key announcements were hard-earned and well-deserved. Along with our Founder and Vice-Chairman Avery Lipman and President and COO Jim Roppo, this elite team of executives will undoubtedly usher in a new era of artist development, innovation, and generational talent.”

