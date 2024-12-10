World’s Greatest Producers series returns in partnership with Kollective Neighbouring Rights

After a short break, one of Music Business Worldwide‘s most popular series, World’s Greatest Producers, is back with a new sponsor, Kollective Neighbouring Rights, and a schedule of seriously big names already lined up.

World’s Greatest Producers has been running since 2020 and has featured interviews with a selection of the most successful modern hit-makers and all-time greats, including Nile Rogers, Mike Dean, Fred Again, Swizz Beatz, Kid Harpoon and Salaam Remi.

The series reboots today, starting with Raphael Saadiq, an artist-turned-producer who, with decades of success already clocked up, is as hot as ever right now via a clutch of Grammy noms for his work with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter.

Ann Tausis, CEO of Kollective Neighbouring Rights, said: “The producer role has evolved significantly over the years, and is today probably one of the most important parts of the artist ecosystem.

“Producers traditionally served to enhance and perfect the sound of a recording. Many producers are now also talented songwriters and multi-instrumentalists, and as such can have a much greater impact on the overall finished product than in the past.

“KNR is proud to represent many prominent producers, ensuring that their neighbouring rights revenue is maximised and collected efficiently around the world.”

MBW founder Tim Ingham added: “With producers now being such an integral, creative and pervasive part of the hit-making process, it’s a real privilege to be able to conduct in-depth interviews with the best in the business.

“And we’re delighted to be able to carry on doing that into 2025 and beyond via this partnership with our friends at Kollective.”Music Business Worldwide