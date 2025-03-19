Warner’s ADA acquires music accounting tech platform RSDL.io

Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl indicated earlier this month that the company’s distribution strategy will focus on ‘building’ its own tools rather than buying an entity in the indie distro space… but that doesn’t mean WMG won’t make smart, smaller acquisitions along the way.

And today, we learn that ADA, Warner Music Group’s global independent music distribution and artist services arm, has acquired a music tech startup called RSDL.io.

According to the announcement, RSDL.io’s platform provides automated accounting and “a simplified view of multiple revenue streams, empowering artists and labels to efficiently manage their business”.

The platform’s suite of features are also claimed to “seamlessly” facilitate payments and manage splits and recoupments. It also allows for “multi-level artist and contributor payout functionality and insights”.

The platform says that it works with independents, producers, business managers, and more.

Founded by technology executives Mike Holmes, Jim Sella, and Bill Sella (both formerly Cisco) and music industry veterans Alex Brahl (S7 Management) and Shep Goodman (multi-platinum writer & producer), RSDL.io combines enterprise technology with what ADA calls “the sensibilities of the modern music industry”.

Mike Holmes (Founder & CEO) will join the WMG tech team leading product solutions for RSDL.io.

Also joining the team is Jim Sella (Founder & CTO), who will play a key role in integrating the application into the ADA ecosystem and “adding a new roadmap of features”.

Sella has 20+ years of experience running tech and software development in start-ups and some of the largest communication companies in the world, including spearheading the creation of several “industry-changing” products in telecommunications.

“Integrating this platform into our company’s network advances our ability to deliver practical solutions to our partners across the globe.” Cat Kreidich, ADA

Cat Kreidich, President, ADA, said: “RSDL.io’s state-of-the-art technology directly addresses the complex needs of independent artists and labels.

“Integrating this platform into our company’s network advances our ability to deliver practical solutions to our partners across the globe.”

Elsewhere at ADA, the company recently struck up a new partnership with Three Six Zero Recordings.Music Business Worldwide