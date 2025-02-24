Three Six Zero Recordings inks global distribution deal with Warner’s ADA

ADA, Warner Music Group’s global independent music distribution and artist services arm, has struck up a new partnership with Three Six Zero Recordings.

The deal will cover global distribution for all new releases from the TSZR roster.

TSZ previously signed a global distro deal with Gamma, which MBW now understands has come to an end.

Three Six Zero Recordings is home to multi-platinum acts such as WILLOW and Jaden

The first releases under the new deal with ADA have come from Four Tet, Max Styler and horsegiirL.

While founded in electronic music, TSZR has expanded to work with artists across genres, including Dom Dolla, f5ve, WILLOW, and Jaden.

Elsewhere at ADA, in December, the company entered into a strategic partnership with FaroLatino, a Latin American music distributor headquartered in Argentina.

Commenting on the new deal with Three Six Zero Recordings, Cat Kreidich, President, ADA, said: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Mark [Gillespie], Pete [Tong], and the entire Three Six Zero team.”

Added Kreidich: “Their commitment to the music, and to the boundary-pushing artists carving their own paths, is matched by our own ambition and creativity at ADA.”

Mark Gillespie, Founder & CEO, Three Six Zero Recordings, said: “Working with ADA allows us to further our mission of supporting the next wave of talent with the right infrastructure and global reach.”

Nick Dearmun, General Manager, Three Six Zero Recordings, added: “We are excited to partner with the ADA team on our shared vision to deepen the amplification of our artists and take the label to the next level.”

