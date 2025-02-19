Warner Records strikes strategic partnership with Hip-Hop & R&B exec Tim Hinshaw to launch Free Lunch Records

Warner Records has entered into a strategic partnership with prominent hip-hop and R&B executive Tim Hinshaw.

The deal marks the expansion of Hinshaw’s Free Lunch Agency — a creative and touring company — into the label space with the launch of Free Lunch Records.

According to an official announcement today (February 19), the collaboration allows Warner Records artists to leverage Free Lunch’s “extensive creative, touring, and sync services while establishing a new home for emerging talent”.

As part of this expansion, respected A&R executive Ericka Coulter has been named General Manager of Free Lunch Records in addition to her role as SVP, A&R at Warner Records.

In 2024, Hinshaw entered a strategic partnership with AEG Presents on the heels of The Pop Out 0 Ken & Friends, a Juneteenth concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Most recently, he spent five years at Amazon Music as the Head of Hip-Hop and R&B where he led the streaming service’s industry strategy and partnerships across the genres, inclusive of the global flagship brand, Rotation.

In 2022, Hinshaw brokered the exclusive livestream of The Big Steppers Tour: Live from Paris on Amazon Music and Prime Video.

Hinshaw additionally led the artist negotiations for Amazon Music Live, a live-streamed concert series airing on Twitch and Prime Video following Thursday Night Football, securing artists like Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky, and 21 Savage for the series.

He also brokered deals for Amazon Music to stream the likes of Tyler, The Creator’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST LIVE concert in his hometown of Los Angeles; J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival from Raleigh; and Summer Walker’s homecoming show in Atlanta for Black History Month.

Before his time at Amazon Music, Hinshaw created the Urban Music division at Fender Guitars and worked in music marketing for Vans.

He started his career in music co-managing his brother, superstar songwriter Charles ‘Prince Charlez’ Hinshaw, which led to a joint venture label deal with Island Def Jam and global co-publishing deal with Rondor/Universal Music.

“Tim is immersed in the vast culture of hip-hop and R&B, across music, sports, fashion, and live entertainment, and together we’ll work towards our shared goal of uplifting the best and brightest in the genre.” Aaron Bay-Schuck, Warner Records

Aaron Bay-Schuck, Co-Chairman & CEO, Warner Records, said: “Tom [Corson] and I are thrilled to welcome Tim and his Free Lunch team to the label.

“His expertise stretches far beyond finding and nurturing talent – he knows how to make sure his artists are making an impact.”

Added Bay-Schuck: “Early on in our conversations, it was clear bringing Tim and Free Lunch into the Warner fold would be a perfect synergy.

“Tim is immersed in the vast culture of hip-hop and R&B, across music, sports, fashion, and live entertainment, and together we’ll work towards our shared goal of uplifting the best and brightest in the genre.”

“By uniting Free Lunch Agency with Warner Records, we can combine our expertise in creative, music, and brand building to elevate the first-class roster.” Tim Hinshaw

Tim Hinshaw added: “By uniting Free Lunch Agency with Warner Records, we can combine our expertise in creative, music, and brand building to elevate the first-class roster.

“What Aaron, Tom, and the team have built is truly impressive, and together we’ll expand the scope of artist narratives to connect even more deeply with fans across the globe.”

Free Lunch Records launches with its first two signings, Syd and Alex Isley.

Syd initially introduced herself as a member of Los Angeles group The Internet and the greater Odd Future collective. In 2016, she earned a Best Urban Contemporary Album Grammy nomimation for The Internet’s Ego’s Death.

As a solo artist, she she has released Fin [2017] and Broken Hearts Club [2022].

Simultaneously, Warner Records noted, she “emerged as the rare outlier equally comfortable on a track with either Disclosure or ZAYN in addition to featuring on Lil Uzi Vert’s platinum-certified Eternal Atake, which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200″.

Syd notably co-wrote and co-produced Plastic Off The Sofa from Beyoncé’s blockbuster Renaissance.

Two-time Grammy nominee Alex Isley, meanwhile, is the daughter of legendary Isley Brother Ernie Isley, and Warner Records said that she “honors her family’s legacy while paving her own way in lush, soulful R&B”.

Projects released since 2012, include the 2023 album with Terrace Martin, I Left My Heart in Ladera, and collaborated with Masego, Tank, and Rapsody.

Alex will soon release her lead single.Music Business Worldwide