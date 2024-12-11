Universal Music to study music and VR treatment for anxiety with Rescape Innovation

Universal Music Group (UMG) and Cardiff-based Rescape Innovation have teamed up to explore a new virtual reality (VR) treatment for anxiety that incorporates personalized music.

The collaborative research project, dubbed ‘VR-Melody’, aims to develop a new approach to mental health treatment by integrating music, scenic virtual environments, and active listening exercises, according to a press release on Wednesday (December 11).

The study will involve up to 50 participants who will use a VR module at home for 10-14 days to assess its potential benefits.

The timing of the research is particularly significant. In the UK, anxiety affects about 60% of the population, with mental health costs estimated at £105.2 billion ($134 billion) in the country alone. Concerningly, a third of teenagers have been prescribed antidepressants, rising to 43% among 19-21-year-olds, Universal Music Group and Rescape Innovation noted, citing earlier research.

Dr Simon Riches, Clinical Psychologist for VR-Melody, said, “Many people struggle with the symptoms of anxiety. By combining VR and music we hope to give people tools to help with and understand their mental health.

“I’ve been using VR for mental health treatments for many years and seen its positive impact on patients. This project will expand our knowledge of VR’s unique qualities and, ultimately, has huge potential to help more patients. We want to start a revolution in the treatment of mental health and make a difference to people’s wellbeing.”

In addition to Riches, the multidisciplinary team includes researchers from Rescape, UMG, ethical AI company Bria.ai, and Cardiff University’s Centre for Trials Research. The project builds on Rescape’s existing DR.VR technology, which has already been used in over 60 UK hospitals to help patients.

It also builds on UMG’s efforts to integrate music in health and wellness. The company has licensed its catalog to over 40 companies focused on mental well-being, fitness, and relaxation. It has also supported research into music’s therapeutic applications for conditions like stroke recovery, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

In September, Universal Music India launched Vedam Records, a wellness music label, in partnership with three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej. Last year, UMG introduced a music-centric wellness app called Sollos.

James Healy, SVP, Digital Strategy and Business Development, Universal Music Group, said, “The power of music in relation to mental health is well documented. This new collaborative study which combines UMG’s music catalogue and virtual reality unlocks a new avenue in the treatment of anxiety, and we hope will make a real difference to people’s lives.”

The study is part of the Innovate UK Mindset Extended Reality for Digital Mental Health funding stream and is supported by Media Cymru. Participants, including members of the not-for-profit organization Hafod, will provide feedback through regular sessions.

Kevin Moss, CEO of Rescape Innovation, said: “We see the positive impact that our VR therapeutic treatment, called DR.VR, has on staff and patients every day. This project is an exciting opportunity to explore the power of music.

“We are going to need bold visions and new partnerships to solve society’s mental health crisis. UMG gives us an in-depth resource of well-loved music, knowledge and inspiration that we can harness to spark a new way of approaching mental fitness.”

The research results are expected to be published in early 2025.

