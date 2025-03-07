Universal acquires Netherlands-based indie music company 8Ball

Universal Music Group (UMG) appears to have acquired an independent music company in the Netherlands, called 8Ball Music.

Launched in 2006 and headquartered in Hilversum, 8Ball describes itself as a “multidisciplinary record company” that engages in management, live events, and sponsorships.

Among its signed artists are Miss Montreal, DI-RECT, Davina Michelle, Dotan, and Maan.

UMG is publicly traded in the Netherlands, on the Amsterdam Euronext.

Entertainment Business first reported the news, but MBW has done some digging in filings available at the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce and can confirm that Universal is listed as 8Ball’s “sole Shareholder”.

According to the regulatory filing unearthed by MBW, Universal has been the company’s sole shareholder since February 12, 2025.

The Dutch music business has been clocking strong growth. According to a report on Monday (March 3) from industry group NVPI, turnover in the Dutch music business grew 12% YoY in 2024 to EUR €334 million (USD $361.5 million at the average exchange rate for the year).

NVPI attributed much of the growth to price increases at digital streaming services.

“As far as we are concerned, this means that music is valued a [little] better and that more can be invested in new music. That is good for both the industry and consumers,” NVPI Managing Director Anne de Jong said.

The deal for 8Ball is in keeping with UMG’s strategy of expansion through strategic acquisitions of indie music companies, among other things.

Last fall, UMG completed its full acquisition of Belgium-headquartered [PIAS], owner of numerous indie labels such as Play It Again Sam, harmonia mundi, Demain, Spinefarm, and Source, as well as label services company [Integral]. It had initially taken a 49% stake in the company in 2022.

Also last fall, UMG’s indie artist and label services arm, Virgin Music Group, announced its intention to acquire Downtown Music Holdings for $775 million.

UMG has followed the strategy outside North America and Europe as well, for instance with its acquisition of a majority stake in Japanese label A-Sketch earlier this year, and its acquisition of Nigeria-headquartered Afrobeats label Mavin in 2024.

That strategy is running into opposition, most notably from the European indie music industry.

The week before news of the 8Ball acquisition broke, industry group IMPALA, which represents 6,000 European indie music companies, asserted that “industry giant Universal Music Group (UMG) could increase its stranglehold over the music market if it is allowed to buy up key distribution companies and other services labels and artists need to reach fans.”

Most recently, commenting on the 8Ball deal, IMPALA‘s Executive Chair Helen Smith, said: “It’s credit to Tony and Floris that 8Ball Music is such a successful company.

“We thank them for all their support as members and on our board over the years. At the same time, we remain concerned that hardly a week goes by without another major acquisition making headlines.

“This is another reason why regulators need to hit pause on these acquisitions, as we set out in our detailed submission to key competition authorities last week. There comes a point where big is simply too big, and the scale can impact outcomes for a whole market. It’s time to put a stop to Universal’s juggernaut strategy.”Music Business Worldwide