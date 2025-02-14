Universal acquires majority stake in Japanese music company A-Sketch

Universal Music Japan (UMJ), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG) has acquired a majority stake in Japanese music company A-Sketch.

A-Sketch operates as both an artist management business and record label. It is home to popular Japanese artists, including Saucy Dog, Flumpool, and Ayumu Imazu.

Japan is the world’s second-largest recorded music market, behind the United States.

A-Sketch was founded in 2008, as a subsidiary of Amuse, one of Japan’s largest artist management companies, in partnership with prominent Japanese telecommunications company KDDI.

UMG noted on Friday (February 14) that since its founding, A-Sketch has “successfully signed and developed artists across a variety of genres including rock, J-pop and Anime-music”.

The A-Sketch catalog includes classic releases from ONE OK ROCK among others.

A-Sketch is also home to MASH A&R, one of Japan’s top rock management companies, which manages artists including The Oral Cigarettes, FREDERIC and Saucy Dog.

Under the terms of the agreement, Universal Music Japan will acquire the stake in A-Sketch currently owned by Amuse, effective immediately.

A-Sketch will operate as a label division within Universal Music Japan, under the continued leadership of Nobuyuki Soma, Representative Director and President, A-Sketch, who will report to Universal Music Japan’s President & CEO, Naoshi Fujikura.

UMG said that the acquisition will further bolster Universal Music Japan’s in-house artist management capabilities and “expand its ability to drive new creative and commercial opportunities for its artists, including launching compelling and innovative experiences for Japanese music fans both domestically, and globally”.

"It is our pleasure to welcome A-Sketch, the home of many unique and talented artists, to Universal Music Japan." Naoshi Fujikura, Universal Music Japan

In making the announcement, Naoshi Fujikura, President and CEO of Universal Music Japan, said: “It is our pleasure to welcome A-Sketch, the home of many unique and talented artists, to Universal Music Japan.

“We look forward to enhancing the value of these artists and delivering their talents to an even wider audience through our extensive global network and passion both domestically and internationally.”

"We are very excited to announce that A-Sketch will be joining Universal Music Group, the global leader in the industry." Nobuyuki Soma, A-Sketch

Nobuyuki Soma, Representative Director and President, A-Sketch, added: “We are very excited to announce that A-Sketch will be joining Universal Music Group, the global leader in the industry.

“This partnership will provide our artists with significant opportunities for international expansion, and we look forward to finding new synergies across all of our creative endeavors.”

