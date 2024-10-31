UnitedMasters extends music distro partnership with NFL through 2027 season

Music distribution platform UnitedMasters has extended its partnership with the National Football League (NFL) through the 2027 season.

The agreement builds on the two parties’ original three-year deal established in 2023, expanding the delivery of cleared music tracks for NFL content.

Under the extended agreement, the NFL will maintain access to UnitedMasters‘ sync library of indie artists for use across its programming. The partnership includes provisions for NFL member clubs to acquire additional licensing packages, allowing them to access music catalogs for their specific needs, UnitedMasters said Wednesday (October 30).

The agreement allows for the integration of music across NFL programming throughout the year, access to cleared tracks for NFL member clubs, licensing opportunities for independent artists, and compliance management for music usage.

“Partnering with the NFL gives UnitedMasters artists a platform to showcase their talents and connect with millions of fans across the globe,” said Steve Stoute, Founder and CEO of UnitedMasters.

“We’re fusing the raw energy of independent music with the power of football, creating an experience that’s unmatched. This isn’t just about providing a soundtrack; we’re building a community where independent artists and football fans come together.”

UnitedMasters, which serves over 2 million independent artists, has secured placements and partnerships with brands including ESPN, Diageo, and Coca–Cola. The platform enables artists to retain ownership of their master recording rights while facilitating distribution and licensing opportunities. UnitedMasters says its platform has launched the careers of artists such as BigXThaPlug, Anycia, Brent Faiyez, and Tobe Nwigwe.

Christian Crosby, an artist whose music has been featured through this partnership, said, “As a lifelong NFL fan, having my music featured by the league was a surreal experience. It’s an incredible platform to reach millions of fans and showcase the power of independent music.”

The partnership reflects broader trends in sports entertainment, where music licensing and digital content distribution play increasingly significant roles.

“Over the past few years UnitedMasters has provided the NFL access to a diverse and dynamic music library with the platform flexibility crucial in today’s media landscape,” said Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL.

“We know that sports and music are both such powerful cultural forces, and we’re excited to continue working with UnitedMasters to create impactful content experiences for years to come.”

UnitedMasters says the agreement aims to address both creative needs and legal compliance in sports media production.

“The NFL understands the power of music to connect with fans on a deeper level,” said Stoute. “Further, we are helping the league to streamline legal compliance, while giving them access to an emerging set of artists coming out of independent ecosystems.”

The focus on proper music licensing and compliance comes at a time when sports organizations are facing scrutiny over music usage in their content.

In a separate development, 14 NBA teams are currently facing legal action from music publishers, including Kobalt Music Publishing and Prescription Songs, over alleged unauthorized use of copyrighted music in social media promotional videos. The NBA teams recently responded to these allegations, claiming the music publishers are attempting to “extort” the teams by leveraging their rights.

For UnitedMasters, the NFL deal marks its latest after recently striking its own multi-year direct deal with TikTok. The blanket licensing deal between the social media giant and independent music licensing group Merlin ended Thursday (October 31).

