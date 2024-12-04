TikTok has long promoted itself as a major driver of music discovery, and its Year-End Music Report for 2024 reiterates this theme.

According to TikTok, 13 of the 16 tracks that reached No.1 the US Billboard Hot 100 were in some way linked to a trend on the platform.

Additionally, 10 of the 11 tracks to hit No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart were boosted by TikTok popularity, the report suggested.

In September, TikTok reported findings from a separate study that showed over one in four of Germany’s Top 100 singles of 2023 was popular on its platform before becoming a chart hit in the market.

“In 2024 TikTok truly became the music industry’s primary launchpad for music, artists and creativity,” Ole Obermann, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Development, said in a statement.

“Every year, our global community discovers a new generation of emerging artists, creates new viral hit songs, and rediscovers classic tracks, propelling them into the charts worldwide.

“TikTok continues to be a space for discovery, self-expression and fandom, empowering artists to build a global fanbase, engage with the community, and to build their careers.”

TikTok stressed the diversity of genres and regions represented among its biggest tracks and acts in 2024, noting that the reggaeton hit Gata Only by Chilean artists FloyyMenor and Cris Mj was the platform’s top track globally.

The track saw 50 million creations on TikTok and accumulated 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, having reached No.2 on Spotify’s Global Chart. TikTok named it the Global Song of the Summer earlier this year.

Gata Only was released through independent distribution company UnitedMasters in February and debuted at No.98 on the US Hot 100 the following month, before peaking at No.27 on the chart around five weeks later.

In second place globally on TikTok in 2024 was Pedro by Italian artist Raffaella Carrà, specifically a remix by German producers Jaxomy and Agatino Romero.

In third place was Alibi by Iranian-Dutch artist Sevdaliza, featuring Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar and French singer Yseult.

TikTok’s Global Top 10 songs attracted more than 200 million TikTok creations, and cumulatively achieved 8 billion Spotify streams, TikTok said.

TikTok’s song ranking is based on the number of creations using each track.

In terms of most popular artists, 2024 proved to be the year of K-pop, with seven of the top 10 global artists on TikTok hailing from South Korea, including ENHYPHEN in second place, followed by NCT, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, aespa, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

However, in first place globally was Mexican artist Yeri Mua. She was joined in 8th place by fellow Mexican artist Kim Loaiza, while K-pop act TWICE and Sabrina Carpenter rounded out the top 10.

TikTok’s artist rankings are based on the number of views an artist receives on their TikTok account.

In the US, Sabrina Carpenter was the top act, followed by Ice Spice, NLE Choppa, Billie Eilish, and Meghan Trainor. Rounding out the top 10 were Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Ray, KATSEYE, Benson Boone, and Lay Bankz.

However, only two of those artists – Lay Bankz and Billie Eilish – managed to land a track in the Top 10 songs in the US. Lay’s Tell Ur Girlfriend landed at number three, while Billie’s BIRDS OF A FEATHER claimed the number seven spot.

Topping the US songs list is Tommy Richman’s MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS), followed by CARNIVAL from hip-hop superduo ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich The Kid and Playboy Carti.

Behind Tell Ur Girlfriend in fourth place was Type Shit by Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, and Playboy Carti, followed by Flo Milli’s Never Lose Me, and Blood Orange’s Champagne Coast. Rounding out the top 10 were ian’s Magic Johnson, GloRilla’s TGIF, and the above-mentioned Gata Only.

TikTok also broke out the top artists and tracks in the UK, which saw Central Cee dominate, followed by Charli XCX, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, LeoStayTrill, and Dua Lipa. Suki Waterhouse, Myles Smith, Henry Moodie, and YUNGBLUD rounded out the list.

At the TikTok Awards last month, Luton, England-born Myles Smith was named Breakout Artist of the Year, as voted on by TikTok users. TikTok called his track Stargazing “the year’s most heartwarming indie-folk hit,” noting its 1.2 million creations on TikTok and “a groundswell of support from the community.”

On the UK songs side, Tinashe’s Nasty took top spot, followed by Blood Orange’s Champagne Coast, Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, and Flo Milli’s Never Lose Me.

In fifth place was Tommy Richman’s MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS), followed by Djo’s End of Beginning, BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish, Hell N Back by Bakar featuring Summer Walker, Artemas’ i like the way you kiss me, and Pink Lemonade (Str8 Reload) by LeoStayTrill and Mr Reload It.

MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) and BIRDS OF A FEATHER were the only tracks to appear on all three top 10 songs lists.

James Stafford, TikTok’s Global Head of Content, stressed the platform’s cultural and economic influence.

“TikTok is a catalyst for economic growth, cultural trends, and social impact.” James Stafford, TikTok

“From small businesses launching global brands to creators and artists at the forefront of cultural movements, TikTok is a catalyst for economic growth, cultural trends, and social impact,” he said in a statement.

“We celebrate our global community who have inspired and entertained us this year, as we remain committed to nurturing a positive and inclusive environment where everyone can bring joy, have a unique voice, and a chance to shine.”Music Business Worldwide