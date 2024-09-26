Ticketmaster partners with Tickets for Good to provide free tickets to non-profit workers

Ticketmaster and Tickets for Good (TfG) have teamed up to offer free tickets to live events for healthcare workers, teachers, and non-profit workers in the US and the UK.

The partnership aims to reward those who dedicate themselves to serving their communities, including National Health Service (NHS) workers, charity workers, volunteers, and people affected by the cost of living crisis, the companies said in a press release. This crisis has led to a substantial increase in the cost of essential goods and services, making it more difficult for many households to afford basic needs.

Tickets for Good, founded in 2019 in Sheffield, England, offers affordable or even free tickets to live events for individuals in need. In partnership with event organizers, the company provides free tickets with booking fees of less than GBP £5 in the UK and less than USD $5 in the US.

TfG says its user base has now reached 350,000. Since its inception, the company has facilitated the distribution of over 750,000 tickets, and has gained support through partnerships with prominent figures like Robbie Williams and Yungblud.

Through its partnership with Ticketmaster, any artist, sports team. or event organizer can easily donate a portion of their tickets to Tickets for Good

“By launching this partnership to both the United Kingdom and the United States, we create a seamless and secure way for event organizers to do more good for the community. Our technology makes it easy for events to make their tickets available for a great cause,” said Dan Armstrong, EVP, Distributed Commerce at Ticketmaster.

Steve Rimmer, CEO and Founder, Tickets for Good, said, “Combining our passion to drive social impact with Ticketmaster’s technology and resources, we are poised to unlock new opportunities to share the joy of live experiences.

“Expanding our partnership with Ticketmaster represents a significant step forward in our commitment to helping those who contribute to our communities get to their favorite live events.”

For TfG, the partnership with Ticketmaster expands its network of alliances. In the US, it is already collaborating with the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, Atlanta Vibe, Blue Man Group, and Charlotte FC to offer tickets.

In the UK, it partnered with LIVE (Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment) and Yungblud on his first BludFest in August 2024. TfG is also a partner of British superstar and philanthropist Robbie Williams.

“Supporting the arts is a cause close to my heart,” said Williams. “The magic of live entertainment is something everyone should be able to benefit from; so, I’m thrilled to be working with Tickets for Good.”

For Ticketmaster, the partnership comes amid an investigation launched by the UK’s competition regulator over ticket sales for the 2025 reunion tour of British rock band Oasis. The regulator is looking to see “whether the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster may have breached consumer protection law.”

Ticketmaster and its parent Live Nation are currently facing an antitrust lawsuit in the US, with the Department of Justice suing the company for engaging in “monopolization and other unlawful conduct that thwarts competition in markets across the live entertainment industry.”

