The Music Business UK Awards 2024 in association with YouTube: The finalists revealed!

Shall we start with the good news or the less-than-good news?

Okay – good news it is.

Today (September 26), MBW can unveil the full list of finalists who will be duking it out for gongs at the Music Business UK Awards in London in November.

(The full list, that is, aside from the winners of our extra special awards, including International Executive Of The Year, the Icon Award, the Richard Antwi: Trailblazer Award, and, of course, The Sir George Martin Award. Those will remain secret… for now.)

Taking place on the evening of Tuesday, November 5, the Music Business UK Awards – the successor to the A&R Awards – is presented by MBW in association with the event’s partner, YouTube.

The ceremony, at the Grand Connaught Rooms in central London, will recognise success across all areas of the UK music business, with a particular focus on UK-signed talent.

Read more about the event and the evening’s brilliant set of supporters through here.

Our shortlists below have been chosen by a behind-closed-doors panel of music business leaders, participants, and experts.

Oh, yes. There was some less-than-good news too, wasn’t there.

Diamond and Platinum tables for the awards have already sold out. Out out.

We now only have a very small handful of Gold and Silver tables left.

We’d love to fit more people in, but we physically cannot.

The remaining tables will likely be sold today or tomorrow. We will only be selling them to finalists. Contact Rebecca@musicbizworldwide.com if you want to snap ’em up.

Right then… back to the good news.

Here come the shortlists!

Songwriter Of The Year – supported by Hipgnosis

Camille Purcell (Kamille)

Caroline Ailin

David Stewart

Danny L Harle

Finn Keane (Easyfun)

Gez O’Connell

James Essien

Peter Rycroft (Lostboy)

Nick Gale (DFA)

Phil Plested

Pablo Bowman

Toby Daintree

Producer Of The Year

A.G Cook

Caroline Ailin

Da Beatfreakz

Danny L Harle

David Stewart

Finn Keane (Easyfun)

George Daniel

Jordan Riley

James Ford

Johnny McDaid

P2J

Steve Mac

A&R Administrator (The Forbesie) – supported by PPL

A&R Of The Year: Adult Contemporary

Chris Briggs, Sony Music UK

Glyn Aikins, Joe Iddison & Riki Bleau, RCA

Jamie Nelson, BMG

Julian Palmer, Columbia Records UK

Paul Samuel, Atlantic Records UK

A&R Of The Year: Alternative

Ben Durling, Warner Records UK

Billy Webber, The Other Songs

Hugo Turquet, BMG

Kenny McGoff, Kobalt Music

Jack Greengrass & James Talbut, Island Records UK

Jamie Oborne, Dirty Hit

Laurence Bell, Domino

Leanne Nguyen, RCA

Louis Bloom, Island Records UK

Matt Riley, AWAL

Richard O’Donovan, Polydor

Sarah Gabrielli, Sony Music Publishing UK

A&R Of The Year: Contemporary Black Music – supported by Spotify

Alec Boateng, 0207 Def Jam

Amber Davis, Warner Chappell UK

Austin Daboh, Atlantic Records UK

Colin Batsa, EGA Distro

Glyn Aikins, Riki Bleu & Shanice Edwards, RCA

Lunick Bourgess, Umbrella Songs

Preye Crooks, Robots + Humans

Sam Adebayo, Island Records UK

Trenton Harrison-Lewis, ADA

Zaza Kazadi, Sony Music Publishing UK

A&R Of The Year: Dance/Electronic

Adrienne Bookbinder, Sony Music Publishing UK

Anton Powers, Ministry of Sound

Briony Turner, Atlantic Records UK

Callum Ross, Island Records UK

Dipesh Parmar, Columbia Records UK

Emma Tivnen & Kenny McGoff, Kobalt Music

Howard Corner, ADA

Jamie Spinks, Columbia Records UK

Keir Fullerton, Warner Records UK/Parlophone

Pete Simmons, Universal Music Publishing UK

A&R Of The Year: Pop – supported by PRS For Music

Ben Mortimer, Polydor

Dipesh Parmar, Columbia Records UK

Ed Howard, Atlantic Records UK

Emily Green, Warner Chappell UK

Glyn Aikins & Joe Iddison, RCA

Kim Frankiewicz, Concord

Jo Charrington, Capitol Records UK

Joe Kentish, Warner Records UK/Parlophone

Mike McCormack, Universal Music Publishing UK

Saul Fitton, Sony Music Publishing UK

Artist Lawyer Of The Year

Gavin Maude, Russells

John Statham, Statham Gill Davies

Kieran Jay, Harbottle & Lewis

Lizzie Payne-James, Lee & Thompson

Mark Krais, Bray & Krais

Nick Eziefula, Simkins

Paul Spraggon, SSB

Sonia Diwan, Sound Advice

Victoria Wood, Clintons

Wale Kalejaiye, Sheridans

Artist Manager Of The Year – supported by TikTok

Alex Gibson & Oliver Sasse

Ben Mawson & Ed Millett, TaP Music

Dukagjin Lipa, REPUBLIKA

Hamish Harris, September Management

James Sandom, Red Light Management

Jamie Oborne, All On Red

John Dawkins, Various Artists

Sam Denniston, Verdigris Management

Sophie Kennard, Frame Artists

Tobe Onwuka, Merky

Twiggy Rowley & Sam Pringle, Project Gold

Wesley Earl Banton, D-Block Europe

Artist Management Company (The David Enthoven Award) – supported by Chorus TM

All On Red

Blue Raincoat

Ignition

Project Gold

Red Light Management

September Management

TaP Music

Three Six Zero

UROK

Various Artists

Verdigris Management

Songwriter/Producer Management Company

All On Red

Fine Group Ent

Karma Artists

Milk & Honey

North Pole Management

Raw Kingdom

Red Light Management

Stellar Songs/Tim & Danny Music

TaP Music

Transmission Mgmt

Independent Publisher Of The Year – supported by Milk & Honey

Bella Figura Music

Blue Raincoat

Concord

Downtown

Hipgnosis

NWS Music Group

Reservoir

Sentric Music

Ultra Music Publishing

Major Publisher Of The Year

BMG

Kobalt

Sony Music Publishing UK

Universal Music Publishing UK

Warner Chappell Music UK

UK Artist & Label Services Company Of The Year

Independent Label Of The Year

Play It Again Sam

Domino

Dirty Hit

EGA Distro

Ninja Tune

NWS Music Group

Partisan Records

PC Music

Some Action

The Other Songs

XL Recordings

Major Label Of The Year

0207 Def Jam

Atlantic Records UK

Columbia Records UK

EMI

Insanity

Island Records UK

Ministry Of Sound

Polydor

RCA

Relentless

Robots & Humans

Warner Records UK

