Tech startup Miris raises $26m to enable streaming of AR, VR content

Spatial computing – in simplest terms, creating digital 3D models of reality – could potentially revolutionize music in the years to come.

Think concerts enhanced by augmented reality tech, or composers using virtual spaces to experiment with new sounds.

According to California-headquartered tech startup Miris, the missing link to making spatial computing a reality for consumers is the ability to access content instantly, via streaming.

To that end, the company has developed technology that it says “enables full, real-time streaming of dynamic, high fidelity spatial content without downloads.”

“Our technology platform enables other companies to stream interactive spatial content to their users and audiences. We are building the critical infrastructure that will allow spatial computing to expand rapidly,” Miris says on its website.

Investors are now putting serious money behind the company’s tech.

Miris announced on Thursday (August 29) that it had raised $26 million in a seed funding round led by IAG Capital Partners, an investment firm that specializes in early-state technology companies – one of its investments being music financing platform beatBread.

According to Crunchbase, IAG Capital has 42 investments in early-stage tech companies, among them Zverse, a developer of solutions for 3D content delivery, streaming video advertising platform Wurl, and ad software developer MNTN.

“The biggest tech and entertainment companies in the world are spending billions to grow the spatial computing market,” Miris co-founder and CEO Marlin Prager said in a statement.

“Miris delivers the only complete solution to unblock spatial content’s delivery bottleneck and allow for consumer-facing spatial streaming, without sacrificing quality or experience.”

Miris has developed tech leading to what it says will be the world’s first content delivery network (CDN) for spatial content, the upshot of which will be the ability for consumers to plug into AR or VR content without downloading in advance or requiring large amounts of data storage.

The company says its management team has “decades” of experience across entertainment and technology, with its execs having contributed to dozens of Hollywood movies and video games, and hailing from large enterprise tech firms.

“The success of Netflix, TikTok, Spotify and YouTube have shown that streaming is the preferred way to consume content,” said Joel Whitley, Partner at IAG Capital Partners.

“We believe that spatial computing will not see widespread adoption unless and until high fidelity, interactive spatial content can be delivered to consumers for easy consumption – via streaming.”

He added that Miris has "solved this key problem with an elegant solution delivering spatial content at scale. This will enable the 'pull-through' for both spatial content and devices the market has been waiting for. Miris is the key to unlock spatial computing."