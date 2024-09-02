SM Entertainment and LG Uplus collaborate on AI-driven content for virtual artist Naevis

K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment has partnered with South Korean mobile network operator LG Uplus to develop AI-powered content for its first virtual artist, Naevis.

Through the partnership, LG Uplus on Monday (September 2) said it will leverage its generative AI platform called ixi-GEN to create a range of content for Naevis. This includes music videos, short-form videos, goods, and other content using images and videos generated by the AI platform.

LG Uplus introduced ixi-GEN in June, a smaller-scale language model based on LG AI Research’s Exaone. Unlike general large language models with billions of parameters, ixi-GEN is more specialized, focusing on a particular industry or business.

LG Uplus said that by utilizing its technology, Naevis’ visuals will be hyper-realistic, adapting to both 2D and 3D formats to integrate across different platforms.

Naevis first appeared in aespa’s video My, Karina in 2021 as part of their fictional sci-fi inspired universe. In aespa’s lore, Naevis is a force that helps the members navigate between the real world and the digital dimension known as Kwangya.

Naevis’ voice was first heard on Welcome to MY World, a pre-release single for aespa’s third mini-album My World in May 2023. She also made a surprise appearance at aespa’s SYNK: Parallel Line concert in Seoul in June.

Although SM announced plans to launch her as a standalone artist at SXSW last year, her debut was delayed. Less than a month ago, a teaser clip and official website were released, hinting at Naevis’ imminent arrival.

Meanwhile, LG Uplus said it has been focused on its ixi-GEN project since the start of the year. The company says it is dedicated to developing new AI services that customers can directly experience. The collaboration with SM is a part of this project, with the goal of creating new AI-powered customer experiences, LG Uplus said.

According to Jeong Su-heon, head of LG Uplus’ Consumer Division, the partnership with SM is expected to provide new digital experiences to Uplus customers and K-Pop fans globally, facilitating marketing and branding synergy.

Tak Young-jun, co-CEO of SM, said LG Uplus’ focus on providing new AI experiences is in line with SM’s goal of offering K-Pop values to fans through Naevis.

According to local media, Naevis’ debut is scheduled for September 10.

SM Entertainment is increasing its focus on virtual artists as AI artists become more popular in the music industry, especially in Korea.

In July, HYBE, a rival of SM Entertainment, introduced SYNDI8, a virtual pop group. Their voices were created using AI technology developed by Supertone, an AI audio company majority-owned by HYBE after acquiring it for $32 million in 2023.

Music Business Worldwide