Sentric inks admin deal and forms JV with Cooking Vinyl Publishing

Believe–owned independent music publisher Sentric has entered into an administration agreement and formed a creative joint venture with London-based Cooking Vinyl Publishing.

Cooking Vinyl Publishing is an independent music publisher whose roster includes artists and songwriters such as Avelino, Shed Seven, July Jones, The Waterboys, Isobel Campbell, and The Orb.

Its catalog features around 8,000 titles, including works by Paolo Nutini, Dido, Imanbek, TXT, Aitch, Flawes, BTS, Coldabank, NCT 127, NCT Dream, B Young, Cadet, Wretch 32, Jack Savoretti and Internet Money.

The partnership with Sentric, announced Wednesday (August 7), marks a significant shift for Cooking Vinyl, which previously operated through a global network of sub-publishing agreements. With the administration deal, Cooking Vinyl Publishing’s clients will now benefit from Sentric’s royalties infrastructure, direct quarterly accounting, and its sync team, according to the announcement.

The co-publishing joint venture will cover new signings, creative projects, funding, sync opportunities, and more.

“Myself and the whole team are delighted to be able to sign this deal with Ryan and the team at Cooking Vinyl. They have such an established reputation in the independent sector and we’re excited to bolster their A&R ability and current catalogue with Sentric’s tech and people,” said Sentric CEO Chris Meehan.

Sentric, acquired by Believe in 2023 from Utopia Music, is based in Liverpool, with offices in London, Hamburg, and New York. Sentric represents over 4.5 million works and 400,000 songwriters, providing publishing administration, co-publishing, and creative services across more than 200 territories. In May, Sentric joined the global repertoire data exchange service RDx to deliver rights data more accurately.

Cooking Vinyl Publishing Managing Director Ryan Farley said: “I’m delighted to partner with Sentric. They will strengthen our business operations and provide us with the resources to further grow and support our roster of amazing writers. Sentric are a great fit for us, with their passion for transparent and efficient royalty collections, strong international sync department and their unwavering independent spirit.”

“I’m excited to work with Chris, Peter, Loren and the wider team to super-serve our writers as we move into the next phase of our company’s development.”

Cooking Vinyl Group Founder and CEO Martin Goldschmidt added: “I’m very excited to join forces with Sentric. The combination of their powerful market leading tech and market access, together with Ryan’s great A&R skills and love of songwriters is a winning team.”

Music Business Worldwide