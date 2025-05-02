Sean Hallarman and Craig May to lead Product and Artist Development at CD Baby

CD Baby, Downtown Music’s artist direct distribution and music services platform, has appointed Sean Hallarman as Senior Vice President of Product and Craig May as Senior Vice President of Artist & Fan Development.

Both roles report to CD Baby President, Molly Neuman.

“As CD Baby enters its 27th year of business, amidst the radically changing landscape for music artists and our partners at DSPs, we are so pleased to welcome Sean and Craig to our team to design and build a new experience for our customers and support their evolving needs in the industry,” said CD Baby President, Molly Neuman.

Sean Hallarman brings experience from his previous roles at Sonos, Meta and Amazon Music, where he contributed to product development and strategy initiatives.

At CD Baby, he will be responsible for leading the product vision and execution.

Craig May joins CD Baby from Downtown company FUGA, where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Services. In his new role, Craig will oversee artist and fan development initiatives.

“For artists today, building fan relationships is right up there with making great music,” said Craig May, Senior Vice President of Artist & Fan Development at CD Baby.

“At CD Baby, we’re finding ways to help them do both on their own terms.”

Sean Hallarman, Senior Vice President of Product at CD Baby, added: “CD Baby has always stood for empowering artists through innovation.

“I’m excited to build on that legacy by creating the most intuitive and effective platform for artists to grow their fanbase and build enduring careers, keeping independent artists ahead in an ever-changing industry.”

Said CEO of Downtown Music, Pieter van Rijn: “CD Baby has been the first mover in the direct artist distribution space.

“The addition of Sean and Craig, as well as the expanded duties of Jean and Whitney are key developments towards the exciting transformations the company will be rolling out over the course of 2025.”

In addition to Hallarman and May’s new roles, Jean Mischler will expand her duties as SVP of Marketing to include Marketing and Revenue. Vice President of Finance Whitney Thomas will also expand her remit to include Finance and Business Operations.

CD Baby became part of Downtown in 2019 when it acquired owner AVL Digital Group and its portfolio of services for independent artists in a USD $200 million deal.

The operations of CD Baby recently merged into Downtown, as part of its long-term plan to focus exclusively on the services sector.Music Business Worldwide