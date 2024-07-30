RZA strikes partnership with Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists, LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells to expand Wu-Tang Clan brand

Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group and LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells hip-hop platform have entered into a partnership with rapper RZA centered around the music of the legendary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan.

The partnership encompasses Wu-Tang Clan’s catalog, including such seminal albums as Enter the Wu-Tang Clan (36 Chambers), Wu-Tang Forever and The W, but goes well beyond that with a plan to expand Wu-Tang’s music to film, TV, merchandise, and brand partnerships.

The idea is to “further solidify the legacy of the groundbreaking collective and amplify their influence for generations to come,” according to a press release issued on Tuesday (July 30).

Among the partnership’s early achievements are a collaboration with Nike, and the first “Wu-Tang Clan x MLB Night,” held on June 1 at San Francisco’s Oracle Park at a game between the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees – fittingly, as Wu-Tang hails from the Big Apple.

According to the press release, Iconic and Rock The Bells are working with RZA to bring together Wu-Tang Clan’s global communities in “one unique online destination for their fans around the world” – presumably the Rock The Bells platform.

“The Wu-Tang Clan’s brand and music have been cornerstones of hip-hop culture. Our partnership with Iconic Artists Group will enable us to leverage Rock The Bells’ multi-faceted platform – encompassing radio, e-commerce, licensing, content, and live events – to unite and engage fans with this iconic brand,” LL Cool J said in a statement.

“Together, we’ll guarantee that the Wu-Tang Clan’s legacy and timeless hip-hop remain powerful forces for generations to come.”

“As we evolve from ‘Legendary Status’ to ‘Iconic Status’ it’s only fitting and serendipitous that we join the team at Iconic Artists Group and Rock the Bells,” RZA said. “This partnership will help us continue to expound and expand the Wu-Tang Clan’s legacy.”

Susan Genco, Co-President of The Azoff Company, added: “Wu Tang Clan’s influence on hip hop – and way the world views hip hop – is undeniable. The partnership with RZA and Iconic is committed to ensuring that the importance of WTC’s music and their message is celebrated now and for generations to come.”

Iconic President Jimmy Edwards said the Wu-Tang Clan “is much more than a music group; they’re a cultural phenomenon. We can’t wait to bring our unique strengths together to create something truly unparalleled.”

The 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang’s debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang Clan (36 Chambers), last November was marked by New York Mayor Eric Adams declaring a “Wu-Tang Clan Day” on November 9, complete with the Empire State Building lit up in the Clan’s black and yellow color scheme.

Since that time, RZA has been presenting #WuWednesdays on LL Cool J’s digital radio station Rock The Bells (SiriusXM Channel 43). The weekly shows features tracks from all the Wu-Tang members, plus exclusive remixes, interviews, and more.

Over its three-decade career, the Wu-Tang collective has released seven Gold or Platinum-certified albums, with worldwide sales of more than 40 million.

Founded in 2018 by LL Cool J and Geoff Yang, Rock The Bells has grown into a hip-hop platform focused on content, commerce and experiences, along with its SiriusXM station.

For Iconic Artists, the partnership comes amid a year of significant music rights acquisitions, including a 50% stake in the publishing, recorded, and name, image and likeness rights of Roxy Music frontman Brian Ferry.

Also this year, Iconic acquired the publishing and recorded catalog of Rod Stewart for a reported $100 million, and secured access to $1 billion for music acquisitions via a deal with HPS Investment Partners.Music Business Worldwide