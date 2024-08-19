Roc Nation merges Label and Equity Distribution units to form ROC Nation distribution

Roc Nation has merged its Roc Nation Label and Equity Distribution (EQ) divisions into a single, unified entity called ROC Nation distribution.

The newly formed division will serve as a platform for “any artist”, providing them with the tools and resources they need to meet the demands of the current music industry, Roc Nation said Thursday (August 15).

Roc Nation’s Equity Distribution unit was established in early 2019. The division, led by Krystian Santini, is a platform that allows artists to distribute their music while retaining ownership of their masters. It also provides marketing, publishing administration and data analytics services.

As part of the restructuring, artists signed to the Roc Nation Label will be represented by ROC Nation distribution. Roc Nation’s distribution and management units represent artists including Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, J Balvin, Yo Gotti, Robin Thicke, Mustard, Christina Aguilera and more.

Through ROC Nation distribution, creators will continue to retain ownership of their masters and creative control over their music, the Jay-Z-founded entertainment company said.

Additionally, artists will have access to data analytics through a proprietary dashboard and the option to participate in various services across the Roc Nation ecosystem.

“Roc Nation was founded with an independent spirit and an artist-first mentality. The formation of ROC Nation distribution is a natural transition in the music space. The mission is to support and empower independent artists while providing them the tools and services to distribute their music. All artists signed to Roc Nation Label will join and benefit from the new ROC Nation distribution structure,” said the company.

Roc Nation’s announcement of the merger confirms an earlier report by Billboard about the combination. Sources told the news outlet that as part of the change, Shari Bryant, co-president of Roc Nation’s record label, has stepped down from her role.

She took on the role in 2019 alongside Co-President Omar Grant following the departure of former president Benny Pough.

Music Business Worldwide