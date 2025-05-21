Dua Lipa was the most played artist across radio, TV and public places in the UK last year

Dua Lipa claimed the title of most played artist across UK radio, TV and public venues in 2024, according to data from music licensing body PPL on Tuesday (May 20).

The singer-songwriter’s achievement marks the second time in five years that she topped the annual chart, previously reaching the top in 2020.

Dua Lipa broke Ed Sheeran’s three-year streak at No. 1, pushing the singer-songwriter to third place in 2024, behind Taylor Swift, who maintained her No. 2 spot for the second straight year.

PPL, which licenses recorded music for broadcast and public performance throughout the UK, tallied the rankings according to airplay data from broadcasters and public performance venues including retail, hospitality, workplaces, and gyms.

Dua Lipa said: “It’s a real honor to be named the most played artist in the UK for the second time. 2024 was an incredible year and I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported my music on the radio, TV and in venues around the country. Thanks also to PPL for continuing to support artists and our music.”

Dua Lipa’s single Houdini ranked sixth among the most played tracks of 2024, although her 2018 collaboration with Calvin Harris, One Kiss, remains her most-played song of all time, averaging 55 plays daily across UK radio and TV.

Dua Lipa’s music has been played about 400 times a day on UK airwaves over the past seven years, PPL said. The organization distributed royalties to more than 172,000 performers and recording rightsholders from broadcast and public performance revenues last year.

Rounding out the Top 20 are Stevie Wonder, Tom Grennan, Fleetwood Mac, The Weeknd, Madonna, Beyoncé, George Ezra, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry and P!NK.

Meanwhile, Noah Kahan’s Stick Season secured the top spot on the most played tracks chart, followed by Teddy Swims‘ Lose Control, Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, Dasha’s Austin (Boots Stop Workin’), and Stargazing by Top 10: BRITs Rising Star winner Myles Smith, who was named one of the most influential people in the world in 2025 by Time Magazine.

Completing the Top 10 tracks list are Dua Lipa’s Houdini, Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, Hozier’s Too Sweet, and Coldplay‘s Feelslikeimfallinginlove.

The data backs up BPI’s All About The Music 2025 report, which highlighted how the global explosion of country music has reached the UK, PPL noted. Among the country hits that claimed spots on PPL’s Most Played tracks include Dasha’s Austin (Boots Stop Workin’), and Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy).

“British artists continue to perform well, making up 70% of the Top 10 – proving they have staying power across the nation’s broadcasters, businesses and public spaces.” Peter Leathem OBE, PPL

Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ’Em and Post Malone’s I Had Some Help featuring Morgan Wallen almost made it to the Top 10, sitting at No. 11 and 12, respectively.

PPL CEO Peter Leathem OBE said: “Congratulations once again to Dua Lipa for leading PPL’s Most Played Artist Chart, and to Noah Kahan for securing the most played track of the year.

“British artists continue to perform well, making up 70% of the Top 10 – proving they have staying power across the nation’s broadcasters, businesses and public spaces. It is also fantastic to see fresh UK talent such as Myles Smith make a big splash in the top five most played tracks, showing there is plenty of promise in UK music going forward.”

In 2024, PPL generated GBP £301 million (USD $384.4 million at the average exchange rate for 2024) in revenue, the highest in the company’s 90-year history. The organization has distributed more than £1.25 billion ($978.8 million) to performers and recording rightsholders over the past five years through its network of agreements with over 110 collective management organizations worldwide.

