PRS celebrates 110th anniversary with commemorative publication in partnership with MBUK

UK-based collection society PRS For Music is celebrating its 110th anniversary throughout 2024 – and recently marked the occasion with the special publication produced in partnership with MBW’s sister print title, MBUK.

The one-off magazine was bundled with the Q2 issue of MBUK (subscribe here), with a digital edition now available for all MBW readers here.

It features contributions from PRS execs and members as well as some of the industry’s leading writers, including regular MBUK writers Eammon Forde and Mark Sutherland.

PRS recently became a billion-pound society, collecting £1.08 billion in revenues in 2023, which was up 12.5% YoY and represented a £120.9 million increase compared to 2022.

