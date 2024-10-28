PPL steps up to sponsor Administrator of the Year category at Music Business UK Awards

PPL is the sponsor of the Administrator of the Year category and next week’s Music Business UK Awards.

The award, known as The Forbsie, is a special one, not just because it sings the praises of often unsung heroes within the A&R multiverse, but because it is named after Ashley Forbes, the much-admired and much-missed A&R Administrator at EMI (where she worked for over 32 years) who sadly died in 2021. Forbes herself was a previous winner of the award.

The industry’s most enjoyable night of the year takes place on the evening of November 5th at The Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London.

“A&R AdministratorS play a vital role in helping ensure tracks are documented and tagged accurately, enabling organisations like PPL to make payments successfully to our performer and recording rights holders.”

Kate Reilly, Chief Membership & People Officer, PPL said: “There is a huge level of focus on data and the role it plays in ensuring performers and recording rightsholders get paid for their creative work.

This is why we are delighted to support the award for A&R Administrator as they play a vital role in helping ensure tracks are documented and tagged accurately, enabling organisations like PPL to make payments successfully to our performer and recording rights holders.”

Other categories at the event include Major Label of the Year, Manager of the Year and Publisher of the Year – plus show-stoppers such as the Icon Award and the Sir George Martin Award. There will also be a very exciting sprinkling of special guests. Finalists in all categories have already been announced.

The Music Business UK Awards is now completely sold out.Music Business Worldwide