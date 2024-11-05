Nintendo launches music streaming app for Switch Online members

Nintendo is finally providing fans with an official way to enjoy their favorite gaming soundtracks.

The video gaming giant has forayed into the music streaming arena with the launch of Nintendo Music, an app that brings nearly four decades of iconic video game soundtracks to smart devices.

Available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members at no additional cost, the app’s library spans multiple generations of Nintendo classics, featuring everything from the nostalgic tunes of Super Mario Bros. to the soundscapes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Modern hits like those from Animal Crossing are also included, making the app appealing to both longtime fans and newer generations of Nintendo gamers.

Subscribers can stream music directly or download tracks for offline listening. The app’s search functionality allows users to find songs through game titles, track names, playlists, and even screenshot browsing.

One of the app’s notable features is its customization options. Users can create their own personalized playlists and adjust playback settings, including the ability to loop tracks or extend their length. For those concerned about game spoilers, the app includes a filtering system that allows users to hide music from specific games they haven’t played yet.

Nintendo has also focused on social features in developing the app. Users can create and share personal playlists with other members, while Nintendo integrates with users’ Nintendo Switch Play Activity to deliver personalized music recommendations based on their gaming habits.

The service is available to both standard Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members in the US and Canada. Individual memberships start at USD $3.99 per month or USD $19.99 annually.

According to Nintendo’s support page, Nintendo Music will be available in 45 countries and territories including the US, Canada, the UK, Brazil, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, and South Korea.

Nintendo has confirmed that it will expand the app’s library over time, suggesting a growing collection that will continue to evolve with new game releases. The current catalog already includes songs from franchises such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Kirby, Pikmin, Metroid, and Donkey Kong Country.

The Nintendo Music app requires a compatible smart device and Nintendo Switch Online membership to access its features, with offline downloading capabilities. Fans can now download the app from the App Store and Play Store.

The development marks a shift in Nintendo’s approach to music distribution. For years, Nintendo has been known for aggressively protecting its intellectual property, including its iconic soundtracks. In 2022 alone, the company sent hundreds of copyright strikes to popular YouTube channels.

Nintendo’s strict copyright enforcement led to frustration among fans. In 2022, one fan said on the Restera forum: “It really makes me wonder why Nintendo still hasn’t created their own VEVO channel or added OSTs to music streaming services. Even Disney has the decency to do both.”

The launch of Nintendo Music comes as fans of the Switch eagerly await the launch of the Switch 2, a successor to the Switch console that Nintendo released in 2017. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa name-dropped the Switch 2 in an X post in May, hinting at a reveal before March 2025.

Nintendo recently launched a $99 alarm clock called Alarmo. Users can customize the alarm clock’s animations, sounds, and characters from Nintendo games.

