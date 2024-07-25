Mushroom CEO signals ‘new era’ for Australia-headquartered indie powerhouse, as company consolidates recording, publishing and neighbouring rights divisions

In September last year, speaking with MBW for our World Leader series, Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski told us that the company’s plan was to become “a global independent powerhouse”.

Set up in 1972 by Gudinski’s late father – legendary music entrepreneur Michael Gudinski – the Australia-headquartered independent music giant has long operated across recorded music, publishing, touring and events, merchandising, booking agencies, film and television production, talent management, venues, creative services and brand partnerships.

Now, Mushroom has unveiled what it calls “the most significant change” to its structure in more than two decades — one that Gudinski tells us marks a “new era” for Mushroom and places the company’s global goals front and centre.

Mushroom Group is consolidating its recording, publishing, and neighbouring rights divisions under the unified ‘Mushroom Music’ banner, forming what it says is “one powerhouse operation.”

Mushroom Music, which launches today (July 25) with a new website, will be spearheaded by newly appointed co-CEOs, Chris Maund (formerly C.O.O Mushroom Labels & Publishing) and Linda Bosidis (formerly Managing director Mushroom Music Publishing). Both report to Mushroom Group Chief Executive, Matt Gudinski.

While working closely together on the integrated business, Bosidis will remain primarily focused on the publishing division and Maund on recordings, neighbouring rights, and new opportunities.

Susan Cotchin continues to lead Mushroom’s neighbouring rights division as Managing Director of Good Neighbour.

The company says that each division under the new Mushroom Music banner will “maintain autonomy”, but that the new “integrated approach” will allow the divisions “to share personnel and resources”.

The roster of artists and writers represented across Mushroom Music include superstars like Vance Joy, Kylie Minogue, The Teskey Brothers, Jimmy Barnes, Childish Gambino, Kehlani, Julia Jacklin, Archie Roach, Wolf Alice, Amy Shark, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Missy Higgins, Confidence Man, The Rubens, Dan Sultan, The Temper Trap, Hunters & Collectors, Sheppard, Middle Kids, Grentperez, Tobiahs, Gordi, and Mia Wray, to name but a few.

Gudinski told MBW that the move is intended to create a “powerhouse operation” with a “global vision and support network for artists” across recorded music, publishing, and neighboring rights.

“It’s [about] redefining how we support the artists we work with, how we ensure that Mushroom continues to invest in, first and foremost, great Australian talent, but also global artists for the future,” added Gudinski.

“We’re also creating better pathways to attract the best talent in our industry, both artist-wise and personnel-wise, to be part of Mushroom.

“A big aspect of that is redefining and recreating our global approach to artists. In the last few years, we’ve [reestablished] our UK outpost. We’ve hired people on the ground in the US.

“As the industry has evolved, we’re really looking at how we can ensure, for everyone that we’re working with, that there’s a global strategy in mind, not just a localized strategy.”

As part of that strategy, in March 2022, Mushroom struck a global deal with Universal Music Group’s Virgin Music Group to support and distribute Mushroom artists’ releases worldwide, outside of Australia and New Zealand.

Korda Marshall, Managing Director (World ex-ANZ) leads Mushroom Music’s global operations outside ANZ.

The new structure sees the Mushroom Group’s recording division consolidate its record labels (Liberation Records, Ivy League Records, Bloodlines, Liberator Music, Soothsayer and 100s + 1000s) into one, under the name Mushroom Music.

I OH YOU and Valve Sounds will remain standalone label partners of Mushroom Music.

Mushroom Music will also incorporate the Group’s publishing division (previously Mushroom Music Publishing). Formed in 1973, Mushroom Music Publishing is claimed to be Australia’s most successful independent publishing company.

Rounding out Mushroom Music is neighbouring rights company, Good Neighbour.

In further significant changes to Mushroom Music’s recording division, A&R is consolidated under one team led by Managing Director A&R and Commercial, Damian Slevison.

Media, streaming, marketing, and audience functions will also be merged into a single department led by Managing Director Strategy & Audience, Dan Baker.

Additionally, the social media and audience team is expanding with new hires, and a “streamlined” global marketing team is being created across Mushroom’s Australian, UK, and US offices.

“Mushroom Music has been a long time in the making. This transformation is about harnessing the collective strengths and experience of our individual recording, publishing and neighbouring rights companies.” Matt Gudinski, Mushroom Group

In making the announcement, Mushroom Group Chairman and CEO, Matt Gudinski, said: “Mushroom Music has been a long time in the making. This transformation is about harnessing the collective strengths and experience of our individual recording, publishing and neighbouring rights companies.

“I’m pleased to appoint Chris Maund and Linda Bosidis as co-CEOs, they’ve both been instrumental in driving Mushroom’s growth and are esteemed leaders within the industry. Backed by a dedicated and talented team, Mushroom Music is in a great position to support the development and continued success of our artists and writers.”

“It’s an honour to be appointed co-CEO by Matt and have the opportunity to lead Mushroom Music with my great friend, Linda Bosidis.” Chris Maund

Maund added: “It’s an honour to be appointed co-CEO by Matt and have the opportunity to lead Mushroom Music with my great friend, Linda Bosidis.

“The strength of Mushroom Music’s combined roster is undeniable, and we are uniquely positioned to provide our collective team to help create truly world class music and build audiences for our artists across the globe.”

Bosidis added: “Mushroom Music is about investing in its artists and songwriters, staying true to its commitment to nurture and empower diverse talent.

“Mushroom Music is about investing in its artists and songwriters, staying true to its commitment to nurture and empower diverse talent.” Linda Bosidis

This initiative is about building on our independent legacy, creating an ecosystem where creativity can blossom, and careers can thrive. I am excited for this new chapter as Co-CEO alongside Chris Maund and to collaborate with our exceptional team.”

Mushroom Music’s restructured executive team includes:

Damian Slevison: Managing Director, A&R and Commercial. Slevison, who has notably signed the likes of Vance Joy, The Temper Trap, Julia Jacklin and Gordi, will co-lead Mushroom Music’s frontline domestic business. He will lead the A&R department of the recording artists and oversee all commercial aspects of the domestic frontline roster.

Dan Baker, Managing Director, Strategy & Audience, who has spent 10 years at the Mushroom Group, most recently as General Manager Strategy and Media. Together with Slevison, Baker will co-lead Mushroom Music’s frontline domestic business, where he will drive the newly restructured and fully integrated media, streaming, marketing, and audience division.

Julia Hill, Director, Media & Artist Relations. Mushroom says that Hill has been instrumental in positioning the company’s artists in the media for the last 10 years. Hill steps up to helm Mushroom Music’s media and promotions division.

Dean McLachlan will serve as Senior Director, Iconic Artists and Catalogue, working across Mushroom Music’s recording and publishing divisions, McLachlan to steer the songwriting and releases of Mushroom’s “legendary artists, writers and prestigious catalogues”.

Erol Yurdagul: Senior Director, A&R and Creative. With more than 17 years’ experience in the industry, Yurdagul will continue to lead Mushroom Music A&R and creative team for both local and international markets as part of its reimagined publishing division. Known for his keen eye for talent, Yurdagul has signed notable writers such as Archie Roach, grentperez, Jerome Farah, Middle Kids, Chillinit and Sam Tompkins.

Layne Buckley: Manager, A&R Since joining Mushroom Music’s publishing division in 2021, Buckley has worked on the existing roster and creative projects. Now promoted to A&R Manager, she will focus on signing new writers to further enrich the catalogue.

Johann Ponniah: Founder, I OH YOU Group. Ponniah continues his long-standing and successful relationship with the Mushroom Group via I OH YOU Records, I OH YOU Publishing, I OH YOU Touring and Converge Management.

Nick Dunshea: Senior Director, International & Operations. While continuing to lead Mushroom Music’s international licensing division (including Childish Gambino, Wolf Alice, alt-J, Partisan label), Dunshea’s remit has been expanded to lead all back-end operations.

Madeleine O’Gorman: General Manager (UK/Europe). Based in London and working closely with Marshall and label partner Virgin Music Group, O’Gorman oversees and drives the release campaigns of Mushroom Music’s artists throughout UK/Europe.Music Business Worldwide