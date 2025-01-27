Multiple buyers, including Oracle, Microsoft, and Perplexity AI, in race to acquire TikTok

Tech giants Oracle, Microsoft, and AI startup Perplexity have emerged as contenders to acquire TikTok’s operations as ByteDance faces pressure to divest under US regulatory requirements.

On Saturday (January 25), US President Donald Trump said he was in discussions with several parties regarding the purchase of TikTok, saying a decision is likely within the next 30 days.

“I have spoken to many people about TikTok and there is great interest in TikTok,” Trump was quoted by Reuters as saying on Air Force One during a flight to Florida.

NPR reported, citing two sources, that the Trump administration is in talks with Oracle over a plan to save TikTok by tapping the software company and other outside investors — including Microsoft — to acquire the app’s global operations.

The plan reportedly involves ByteDance retaining a minority stake, with Oracle overseeing the app’s algorithm, data collection, and software updates.

A source involved in the talks told NPR that officials from Oracle and the White House met on Friday (January 24) about a potential deal, with another meeting set for this week.

The source said Oracle is interested in investing “tens of billions” in TikTok.

Notably in 2020, Oracle was involved in a takeover attempt for TikTok, which eventually fell through despite securing Trump’s approval.

Meanwhile, Perplexity AI has put forward a proposal that would create a new entity combining its operations with TikTok’s US business, potentially allowing up to 50% government ownership following a public offering valued at at least $300 billion, the Associated Press reported.

Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, confirmed widespread interest in the platform but denied direct involvement with Oracle.

Oracle’s “Larry [Ellison] is a friend of mine,” Trump reportedly said. “I never spoke to Larry about TikTok. I’ve spoken to many people about TikTok. There’s great interest in TikTok.”

“Numerous people are talking to me, very substantial people, about buying it and I will make that decision probably over the next 30 days. Congress has given 90 days. If we can save TikTok, I think it would be a good thing,” Trump was quoted by Reuters as saying.

The competition to take over TikTok has also reportedly attracted attention from other high-profile figures, including Elon Musk, real estate magnate Frank McCourt, and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary. Notably absent from current discussions is Walmart, which participated in a previous acquisition attempt in 2020 but has reportedly withdrawn due to pricing concerns.

Talks over TikTok’s acquisition gained urgency recently after Trump’s recent executive order providing a 75-day extension to comply with US requirements for ByteDance’s divestment from TikTok. The platform, used by 170 million Americans, faces a potential ban if a deal isn’t reached.

