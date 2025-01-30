Mike Chester promoted to General Manager of Warner Records

Mike Chester has been promoted to General Manager of Warner Records.

He was most recently EVP of Promotion & Commerce. In his newly expanded role, Chester will oversee Marketing, Digital Marketing, Artist Development, and Viral Marketing in addition to continuing to oversee Promotion & Commerce.

According to Warner Records, Chester will spearhead the development of “innovative marketing and artist development campaigns’ and drive the label’s proven and formidable aim to being the premiere artist development label in the music business”.

Chester is based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to Co-Chairman & COO Tom Corson.

He will work closely with Corson and CEO and co-chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck to set company goals and artist release strategies.

Chester joined Warner Records from Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, where he served for four years as SVP, Marketing and Promotion, working closely with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and many other chart-topping artists.

He previously spent over a decade at Def Jam Recordings, rising to Vice President of Promotion.

Chester began his career at Arista Records, moving to Atlantic Records before joining Island Def Jam in 2004.

Commenting on Chester’s promotion, Corson and Bay-Schuck said: “Mike has played a key role in the successful revitalization of Warner Records since he joined the label in 2018. He is perfectly poised to take on the General Manager duties as we continue our push to the top.

“He possesses extraordinary leadership qualities, has excellent artist relations skills, and knows how to balance all with confidence, compassion, and integrity.

“He is an invaluable member of our senior management team and we know he will continue to thrive and innovate in his new role.”

Added Chester: “I’m thrilled to take this next step in my career under the incredible leadership of Tom and Aaron.

“The team here at Warner is phenomenal, and our artist roster – from emerging talent to superstars – is second to none.

“We pride ourselves on being the premiere artist development label, and we constantly discover new avenues in which to bring even more music to fans. I’m excited to continue promoting, innovating, and building careers in this dynamic and rapidly expanding musical environment.”

