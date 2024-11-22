Today, MBW is proud to publish a very special one-off magazine: How To Write A Hit – Stories, Insight & Advice from 50 of the World’s Greatest Songwriters, supported by BMI.

It’s a perhaps slightly long title, but it’s based on a very simple premise. For the past few years, MBW has been running an interview series called the World’s Greatest Songwriters.

In it, we go deep with the composers behind some of the biggest hits of recent years – or, in some cases, evergreen classics from across the past Century.

How To Write A Hit… contains highlights from the first 50 interviews in our World’s Greatest Songwriters series, focusing specifically on priceless advice for hitmakers from some of the best to ever do it.

You can read/download a digital edition for free here. A digital version of How To Write A Hit… is also embedded at the bottom of this story.

Deluxe print versions of How To Write A Hit… will be sent direct to the desks of the leading executives across the worlds of Publishing, Labels, Management and PROs, as well as all MBW+ Digital & Physical subscribers in the next few days.

(If you want to get your hands on the printed How To Write A Hit… book, just purchase a ‘Digital + Physical’ annual MBW+ subscription through here before December 20.)

The amount of Grammys and billion-stream tracks secured by the featured interviewees in How To Write A Hit… will spin your head.

Those interviewees include…

Diane Warren

Ali Tamposi

Linda Perry

Oak Felder

Lamont Dozier

Steve Mac

Justin Tranter

Björn Ulvaeus

Ashley Gorely

Amy Allen

Teddy Riley

Jack Antonoff

Dan Nigro

And many more…

MBW founder Tim Ingham commented: “We love working on the World’s Greatest Songwriters series and it’s no surprise that it’s one of the most popular regulars in MBW’s editorial portfolio.

“To gather highlights from the first 50 installments has not only been a joy, it’s also been a reminder of the caliber of writers we’ve been privileged to talk to and of their fascinating insights into how they reached the top of their profession.”

Mike O’Neill, President & CEO, BMI, added: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the world’s songwriters and composers who are the creative force driving the music we all know and love. There simply would be no songs without their essential contributions that provide the very foundation of our industry.

“In paying tribute to all songwriters, we are celebrating the heart and soul of music itself. Thank you to all the music creators who share their inspiration and passion with the world.”

