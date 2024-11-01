Madlib sues former manager for alleged ‘rank self-dealing’ and ‘pervasive mismanagement’

Rapper and record producer Madlib (who is also behind Quasimoto), has sued the manager of his record and merch companies, alleging that the manager enriched himself while mismanaging the companies.

In a complaint to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles, dated October 31, Madlib asks the court to dissolve Madicine Show, the record company majority owned by Madlib, as well as Madlib’s physical merch company, Rapp Cats.

The lawsuit names Eothen Alapatt, aka Egon, as a defendant. According to the complaint, Egon has managed Madicine Show since the company was founded around 2010.

Egon “engaged in rank self-dealing, concealing information from and repeatedly breaching his duties to Madlib, and otherwise engaging in persistent and pervasive mismanagement, as well as abuse of his role in Madicine Show, Rapp Cats and Madlib’s professional and business affairs,” alleges the complaint, which can be read in full here.

The complaint also names as defendants Jeffrey Carlson, aka Jeff Jank, a co-owner of Rapp Cats, and Now-Again Records, a record company owned by Egon.

The complaint alleges that, “under false pretenses,” Egon made Now-Again Records a middleman between Madlib’s record company and its primary distributor, Ingrooves, enabling Now-Again to take a fee off the top of any income generated by Madlib’s music.

The complaint also alleges that Egon “failed and refused to allow” an audit of Now-Again’s business with Madicine Show, and failed to produce financial records and contracts of Madicine Show and Rapp Cats. Egon also allegedly failed to produce documentation showing that Madlib’s copyrights had been transferred to Madicine Show, “and on that basis Madlib believes there are none.”

Madlib is known as both a solo artist and collaborator, having worked with such artists as Talib Kweli and Erykah Badu. He was one half of the duo Madvillain, along with the late rapper MF DOOM.

Beginning in 1999, Madlib released his first few records at Stones Throw Records under the moniker Quasimoto. According to the complaint, that’s where he met Egon, an executive at Stones Throw, and Jank, an art director at the label.

After Madlib expressed his desire to own and control his own music, Egon proposed setting up Madicine Show, and Madlib agreed. Egon was given control of all financial and management matters at the company.

A similar arrangement was set up for Rapp Cats, the business tasked with handling Madlib’s merchandising activities. Rapp Cats’ profit was to be shared between Madlib, Egon, and Jank.

“From inception, Madlib relied on and expected Egon to competently and diligently manage these two entities, to never put his own interests first, to avoid commingling or converting funds, to maintain his duty of loyalty and to deal fairly and honestly with him, without conflicts of interest of any kind,” the complaint stated.

The complaint alleges breach of fiduciary duty, and also asks the court to dissolve the two companies, and to declare that Egon, Jank and Now-Again Records no longer have any rights or interest in Madlib’s work or business.Music Business Worldwide