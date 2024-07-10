London’s Baltic ATM receives Arts Council funding to expand support for emerging artists

Baltic ATM, a London-based non-profit programme supporting musicians facing financial barriers, has been awarded funding from Arts Council England to increase its impact in 2024.

Run by Baltic Studios in Haggerston, London, the programme has been supporting up-and-coming artists since its inception in 2020.

Through partnerships with organisations such as NTS, Ladies Music Pub, Power Up (PRS Foundation), and Grounded Sounds, Baltic ATM provides selected artists with studio time and music production services at its recording studios.

With the support of Arts Council England, Baltic ATM said it will “significantly increase” its impact this year.

The programme will now offer eight successful candidates two full days of studio time with a professional recording engineer, along with mixing and mastering services, providing them with what it says is “release-ready material”.

Additionally, artists will benefit from a targeted networking event, connecting them with industry professionals including distributors, managers, and A&R experts.

Baltic Studios, founded by brothers Caspar and Orlando Leopard in 2012, notes that it is “the birthplace of recordings from artists like Bjork, Skepta, Sampha, and Arctic Monkeys”.

This year will mark the launch of two new studio spaces at Baltic: Studio 2, a large, daylight studio for full bands and medium-sized orchestral ensembles, and Studio 3, a production and writing room built in partnership with electronic composer Digby Smith, which also doubles as a mixing, mastering & Atmos studio.

Arts Council funding represents a significant milestone for Baltic ATM.

Baltic says that the funding will enable the programme “to amplify its support for emerging artists and contribute to a fairer music industry that fights inequalities in access to music”.Music Business Worldwide