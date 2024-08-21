ADA inks global distribution deal with FTS Global Management

ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group has struck a distribution deal with FTS Global Management.

The deal will see ADA cover global distribution for FTS’ network of artists.

ADA notes that the label’s roster features “heavyweights” across hip-hop, R&B, and dancehall, including, The Game, Eric Bellinger, and Konshens.

Emerging in the early 2000s as a prominent fixture on the West Coast hip-hop scene, The Game has landed three No. 1 albums and has over 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Eric Bellinger secured a Best R&B Album Grammy for his work on Chris Brown’s F.A.M.E., and has co-written for the likes of Usher, Justin Bieber, and Wale.

Rounding out the label’s roster is Jamaican dancehall artist Konshens, whose catalog includes the Caribbean staple Bruk Off Yuh Back featuring Chris Brown, as well as collaborations with artists like The Chainsmokers, Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Pitbull, among others.

For the Stars Entertainment was founded by former athlete and banker Travis Wilson, who transitioned from a financial advisor to business and artist management.

FTS says that its expansion plans “heavily focus” on regions in Africa, the Caribbean, and Canada.

Cat Kreidich, President, ADA, said: “We’re excited to welcome a label led by a visionary committed to artist empowerment.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with ADA’s mission to not only distribute exceptional music, but also to foster the growth of enduring catalogs and cultivate new audiences.”

Travis Wilson added: “Blessed to have a lineup of powerhouse artists who chose me to lead them on this journey. My mission in this industry is simple: to ensure every artist I work with is financially literate and fully protected.

"With this new partnership, we're not just making music; we're building legacies that will stand the test of time."