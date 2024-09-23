Live Nation enters artist development partnership with Kei Henderson’s Third & Hayden

Third & Hayden, an Atlanta-based management, label, and publishing company founded by veteran manager Kei Henderson, has teamed up with Live Nation to provide resources to emerging artists across management, label, and publishing.

This marks the first time that Live Nation has partnered with an Atlanta-based management firm.

Prior to founding Third & Hayden, Henderson spent more than seven years in business development and marketing at Complex Media and 10.Deep Clothing. Her collaborations at 10.Deep included work with artists such as Future, The Migos, Trinidad James, Awful Records, and Sango.

Third & Hayden’s current roster includes artists Annahstasia, Ben Reilly, Jordan Hawkins, Key!, and Zyah Belle. The company says its focus is on artist development within and beyond the Atlanta music scene.

“I want to focus on developing legacy artists. Our energy and resources are dedicated to nurturing new talent from the ground up and supporting established acts to ensure their longevity in this fast-paced industry,” Kei Henderson said.

“We are committed to creating a space where both personal and artistic growth thrive side by side and are excited to partner with Live Nation as we continue to discover and support new talent and expand Third & Hayden.”

Third & Hayden’s partnership with Live Nation comes almost two years after the company entered into an artist development joint venture with SoundCloud.

“What we were able to build with 21 Savage early and again with SinceThe80s is the blueprint for the way we’re working with our artists and I’m so thankful to have been a part of both of these brands from the start,” Henderson said at the time.

For Live Nation, the partnership with Third & Hayden comes after a robust second quarter for the concert giant. Its Q2 revenue surged 7% year over year to a record USD $6.02 billion. The increase was driven by higher turnover from concerts and ticketing.

“We continue to see strong demand globally, with a growing variety of shows attracting both casual and diehard fans who are buying tickets at all price points, which speaks to the unique experience only live concerts can provide,” Live Nation Entertainment President and CEO Michael Rapino said in July.

The company is currently facing an antitrust lawsuit from the US Department of Justice. The DOJ sued Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, in May for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the live entertainment industry.

Earlier this month, Live Nation President and CFO Joe Berchtold said that the company doesn’t expect to “have major changes to how we operate” as a result of the lawsuit.

