Katie Kerkhover to lead A&R Frontline Recordings across North America for BMG

BMG has promoted Katie Kerkhover to Senior Vice President, A&R, Frontline Recordings, North America.

In her newly expanded role, Kerkhover will now lead the A&R teams at BMG’s offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, and Toronto.

Kerkhover will split her time between Los Angeles and Nashville, where she is currently based.

The exec reports directly to Jon Loba, President, Frontline Recordings, The Americas.

Joining BMG in 2020, Kerkhover previously served as Senior Director, Creative, in music publishing, where she managed BMG’s Nashville roster of songwriters, including Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Stephen Wilson Jr., Emily Landis, and Chayce Beckham, among others, while also signing and developing new songwriters and artists.

Kerkhover was promoted to Vice President, A&R, Frontline Recordings for BMG in Nashville in 2022, where she was responsible for BBR Music Group’s roster of recording artists across its imprints Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records and Wheelhouse Records, as well as scouting, signing, and developing new talent for the roster.

Since leading A&R for BBR Music Group, she has worked with Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, and Chayce Beckham, among others, and is currently working with Blake Shelton’s team on his forthcoming BMG Nashville debut.

Kerkhover’s promotion arrives six months after BMG unveiled its revamped US Frontline Recorded organizational structure in line with what it calls its newly implemented ‘BMG Next’ strategy.

Jon Loba, formerly President, Frontline Recordings, BMG North America, was promoted to President of Frontline Recordings, The Americas, as part of that revamped structure.

BMG revealed in January that it was planning to increase investment in its US record labels this year as it “doubles down” on its North American operation.

Loba said: “When looking for the perfect candidate to lead A&R in North America and elevate our frontline efforts in multiple offices, we didn’t have to look very far.

“Katie has quickly become one of the most accomplished and respected A&R executives in the business, with the track record to match.

Added Loba: “Like many of the best A&R executives, her background in publishing has served her well in building deep and trusted relationships within the creative community and helping artists realize their unique visions.

“Having seen firsthand her work with our Nashville roster, including with creatives on both coasts, I am so excited to see what additional magic she helps create for our BMG Frontline Recorded team.”Music Business Worldwide