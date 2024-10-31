Hipgnosis sponsors Songwriter category at next week’s Music Business UK Awards

Hipgnosis is the latest big name to back the Music Business UK Awards.

It will sponsor the Songwriter of the Year Award, a category it has supported since the event was launched in 2016 and which was won last year by Lostboy (Peter Rycroft).

The Music Business UK Awards takes place next Tuesday (November 5th) at its traditional home, The Grand Connaught Room’s in Covent Garden, London.

“Every great song is here because of an amazing songwriter.”

Hipgnosis Song Management CEO Ben Katovsky said: “Once again these awards celebrate the very best in the British music industry. Every great song is here because of an amazing songwriter and this is why we’re proud to continue our support for this category.”

As always, the Music Business UK Awards will celebrate the best examples of A&R and talent development in the UK market, whilst also recognising the most successful behind-the-scenes talent of the past 12 months as well as the standout artist/songwriter management individuals and companies.

Categories include Best Major Label, Best Publisher, Best Manager and Best Producer, There is also a range of categories recognizing the most significant A&R achievements across a range of genres.

As if all that wasn’t enough there will be a smattering of awards and presentations at the ‘Legends-only’ level, complete with special guest appearances.

The Music Business UK Awards are now completely sold out.Music Business Worldwide