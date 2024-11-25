FUGA signs global music distribution deal with Mind of a Genius Records

Downtown-owned B2B music distributor FUGA has formed a new partnership with independent record label Mind of a Genius Records (MOAG).

The collaboration seeks to enhance MOAG’s global reach through FUGA’s distribution services, marketing and strategic support, the two companies announced Friday (November 22).

Los Angeles-based Mind of a Genius, established in 2013 by dance music producer/DJ David Dann, represents artists across multiple genres, including electronic, new-soul, and R&B. The label’s current roster features artists such as Mindchatter, Kwaye, Karnaval Blues, Peter $un, and Jordan Astra.

Under the new agreement, FUGA will provide MOAG with its full suite of services, including digital and physical distribution, sync licensing opportunities, and data analytics. These tools are expected to help MOAG’s artists expand their audience reach and engagement across global markets.

“Mind of a Genius is beyond thrilled about our partnership with FUGA,” Dann said.

“We strongly believe this collaboration will help us amplify our artists’ voices and reach new heights in today’s dynamic music landscape.“ David Dann, Mind of a GEnius

“As a label that prides itself on fostering quality music, FUGA’s expertise, innovative marketing approach, and incredible staff felt like the ideal next home for us and our roster. We strongly believe this collaboration will help us amplify our artists’ voices and reach new heights in today’s dynamic music landscape.“

The partnership coincides with the recent expansion across MOAG’s A&R division, including the appointment of Andrew Hove as General Manager to lead A&R efforts.

Zach Koche, FUGA’s Senior Director of Business Development, Americas, said, “FUGA is proud to be the chosen partner for Mind of a Genius as they embark on an exciting next chapter.

“With an exceptional roster and reputation dedicated to elevating artists, we look forward to working closely with the Mind of a Genius’expert team and further connecting their roster to global audiences.”

This partnership adds to FUGA’s growing portfolio of collaborations in the Americas region. The company has recently secured distribution and marketing partnerships with several other music companies, including Arkade, the label of GRAMMY-nominated producer Kaskade; publishing, label, and management company Artist House; and Mexico-based MOVIDA MÚSICA.

FUGA, part of Downtown Music, serves over 1,600 music rights holders globally and delivers “over a quarter of the world’s new releases,” the company says. Its client roster includes independent labels such as Beggars, Better Noise, Curb, Mom + Pop, Epitaph, and Ninja Tune.

The company now operates across 17 countries. A month ago, FUGA partnered with ASINTADA, a Manila-based management and production company, marking its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. FUGA also recently struck deals with Paris-based Record Makers, UK-based One House, drum and bass label Critical Music, and Berry’s Room, the imprint of British-Nigerian afrobeats star Maleek Berry.

Music Business Worldwide