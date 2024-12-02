Fortnite’s ‘Remix: The Finale’ concert draws over 14M players, breaking records

Fortnite has set a new milestone, drawing 14.3 million concurrent players for its ‘Remix: The Finale’ virtual concert on Saturday (November 30).

The event featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Eminem, and a posthumous tribute to Juice WRLD, significantly surpassing the previous record of 12.3 million concurrent players for the Travis Scott concert in 2020.

The Remix concert also surpassed the records set by the Snoop Dogg & Ice Spice at Times Square event earlier this year, the Big Bang event featuring Eminem concert in 2023 and the Doctor Doom fight this year.

However, it wasn’t necessarily the largest event of any kind in the game, as Fortnite tweeted in 2020 that 15.3 million players had joined its Galactus event.

“More than 14 million concurrent players partied up for Remix: The Finale and more than 3 million estimated people streamed it online. This is a new Fortnite all-time record for an in-game concert,” Fortnite said in an X post on Sunday (December 1).

The 15-minute digital concert showcased unique “dreamscapes” for each artist, culminating in a special moment dedicated to Juice WRLD. The late rapper’s world premiere of Empty Out Your Pockets served as a finale, with players transforming into crystal butterfly forms during the performance.

Forbes reports that this marks Fortnite’s third major music event of its scale, following previous concerts featuring Travis Scott and Ariana Grande.

The newswire suggests that the event’s success was potentially amplified by a free Juice WRLD in-game skin offered to players during the week leading up to the concert.

The timing of the concert coincides with the end of Chapter 5 of Fortnite, with Chapter 6, a Japanese-themed installment set to launch on December 6.

Fortnite has consistently integrated music into its platform, with artists like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Metallica, and DJ and producer Kaskade having in-game representations.

As explained by MBW in a 2018 article, Fortnite’s strength lies in its ability to provide new ways for music fans to engage and support their favorite artists, unlike traditional music streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music, which offer limited fan interaction.

Last year, Epic Games announced that creators of eligible Fortnite “islands” and experiences will receive a share of revenue based on engagement with their published content. Under Fortnite’s new Creator Economy 2.0 program, Epic will place 40% of the net revenue from Fortnite’s Item Shop and related real-money purchases into the engagement pool.

