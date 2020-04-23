Foo Fighters, Kobalt & BMG to donate proceeds from Times Like These: BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge

Foo Fighters’ publishing/songwriting royalties generated by the performances of Times Like These by the Live Lounge All Stars will be donated to charities BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief in the UK, as well as the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Foo Fighters and their publishers Kobalt Music and BMG Publishing will also pay advances against all future royalties so that funds can be available as soon as possible to help those in need.

The band’s 2003 hit was covered by various artists for the Times Like These: BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge to raise money for charity.

Artists participating in the cover version included 5 Seconds of Summer, Anne-Marie, AJ Tracey, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Dermont Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Grace Carter, Hailee Seinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma Faith, Rag N Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, YUNGBLUD and Zara Larsson.

The cover was recorded by artists at their homes and produced by producer Fraser T. Smith.

The video is set to premiere during BBC One’s The Big Night In this evening (Thursday April 23).

Dave Grohl said: “I am so honored to be a part of this incredible recording and blown away by all the heart and soul these amazing artists have put into our song.

“I hope that it helps lift people’s spirits, and reminds them that we’ll all be back in one of those muddy fields again someday soon, singing our hearts out together.”

The band’s publishers added: “Kobalt and BMG are proud to be part of this historic and benevolent event.

"It's Times Like These indeed that so many of us turn to music for comfort and solace, and that music can give back even more with acts of generosity like this