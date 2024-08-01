Ex-Parlophone senior execs Nick Burgess and Jack Melhuish launch indie label Artist Theory in partnership with B-Unique

Widely respected British music executives Nick Burgess and Jack Melhuish have joined forces with independent music company B-Unique to launch a new label, Artist Theory.

The new label’s roster already includes established UK rock star Sam Ryder for the follow-up to his No.1 debut album and new artists H.LLS and Emily Jeffri.

During his tenure at Parlophone in the UK, where he was most recently Co-President, Burgess signed and developed artists such as PinkPantheress, Ashnikko, Gabriels, S1mba, Dutchavelli, Rachel Chinouriri, Sam Ryder and The Snuts.

Prior to that, he signed Bastille and The Kooks.

Jack Melhuish was most recently GM and Head of Marketing at Parlophone, where he devised campaign strategies for Coldplay, Gorillaz, Diplo, David Guetta, PinkPantheress and Ashnikko, amongst many others.

As well as Sam Ryder, Artist Theory’s roster includes Electronic/R&B/Hip-Hop collective H.LLS, who were named Zane Lowe’s favourite new act following their debut single release.

Artist Theory has also signed “Gothic pop queen” Emily Jeffri, who has amassed 20 million streams and has been “hand-picked” by Mitski to play London’s All Points East, just one of a number of high-profile European festival appearances Jeffri will be making this summer.

UK headquartered B-Unique is an independent record label and publishing company founded in 2001 by Mark Lewis and Martin Toher.

Among the company’s signings are artists and writers such as Kasier Chiefs, James Bay, John Newman, Kodaline, Punctual, Johnny McDaid and Callum Scott collaborator Jon McGuire, Rob Harvey, Lewis Thompson, Jon Shave and Jonny Coffer.

Commenting on the launch of Artist Theory, Nick Burgess and Jack Melhuish, said: “The label’s philosophy is to sign culturally vibrant & diverse artists early in their careers and use our experience to nurture and develop their talent into globally successful artists.

“Our intention is to build a home for artists with major label ambition coupled with flexible and artist-friendly deals to empower the best creative talent in the world.

“We are forward-thinking in our approach to audience engagement, but remain true to our belief that everything starts with undeniable artists and outstanding music”.

Mark Lewis, co-founder of B-Unique added: “Launching a label with Nick and Jack is a new, dynamic development for B-Unique.

“They both have incredible track records and together with our understanding of how to make it through 20 plus years of being a success driven indie, Artist Theory really is an exciting proposition”

