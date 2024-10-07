‘Espresso’ hitmaker Julian Bunetta inks global publishing agreement with Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing has signed a global publishing deal with multi-genre songwriter and producer Julian Bunetta.

SMP noted that Julian Bunetta has been “a driving force behind some of today’s biggest hits spanning across pop, country and more”.

Bunetta’s body of work that has exceeded 30 billion streams, and he has worked with stars from Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims to Thomas Rhett, One Direction, Niall Horan, Rudimental, and many others.

This year, his co-writing and co-producing work on chart-topping songs including Sabrina Carpenter’s Top 40 No.1 hit Espresso, which also went No.1 on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl US charts; and Teddy Swims’ Lose Control, which scored No.1s on Top 40 and on the Billboard Hot 100, while also securing No.1 spots on several airplay rankings including Pop, Adult Pop and Adult R&B.

Bunetta’s winning streak has continued with Sabrina Carpenter’s latest single Taste, which just completed an entire month at No.1 on the UK Official Singles chart.

Elsewhere in his career, Bunetta created hits for the likes of One Direction: Story of My Life and Drag Me Down, as well as Niall Horan’s Slow Hands, Rudimental’s These Days, and Thomas Rhett’s Look What God Gave Her.

Bunetta also contributed to Thomas Rhett’s 2017 Grammy-nominated album Life Changes.

Meanwhile, his accolades include a 2019 Ivor Novello Award, 12 BMI top-performing song awards, over fifteen RIAA multi-platinum and platinum certifications, five US Radio No.1s and seven Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s, among many others.

“I’ve known Katie and Jon nearly my whole career and they’ve always been incredibly supportive of my songwriting.” Julian Bunetta

Julian Bunetta said: “I’m excited to be working with the Sony team. I’ve known Katie and Jon nearly my whole career and they’ve always been incredibly supportive of my songwriting.”

“Julian and I have crossed paths many times since the beginning of his career, and it has been incredible to see all that he has accomplished.” Jon Platt

Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO of Sony Music Publishing, added: “Julian and I have crossed paths many times since the beginning of his career, and it has been incredible to see all that he has accomplished.

“His continued success speaks volumes about his talent and integrity, and we are honored to be on this journey with him.”

“We are excited to join forces with Julian and his team, and we look forward to further extending his success together.” Katie Welle, Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing’s SVP of Creative Katie Welle, said: “Julian is an exceptional talent who continues to up his game. His authenticity shines through in everything he works on, and he brings the best out of everyone.

“We are excited to join forces with Julian and his team, and we look forward to further extending his success together.”

